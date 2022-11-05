Newcastle Herald
Biodiversity Land, a Hardie Pacific subsidiary, has restored koala habitat on an 860-hectare site in Barrington Tops

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 6 2022 - 5:00am
An 860-hectare site in the Barrington Tops that a Hunter developer has preserved aims to protect koala habitat for the future.

