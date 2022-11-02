Acquitted of murdering her dad: what makes Maddison Hickson and Michael Carroll a most tragic case

WHEN Maddison Hickson was a child she would sit on the driveway outside her home crying, waiting for her father to return.
Her dad was Michael Carroll, a career criminal, a standover man and an unpredictable force in Tenambit and the Maitland area that was feared by almost everyone who knew him.
Over the past few weeks during Ms Hickson's murder trial over the stabbing death of her father, Mr Carroll's criminal history, drug use, bizarre behaviour and propensity for extreme violence was outlined in detail.
Not to demonise the man, but to provide some context for what happened inside the house at Ronald Street, Tenambit on the night he died in January, 2021.
A number of family members and friends sat in the witness box, tears streaming down their face, shaking with fear as they recounted harrowing encounters with him. Acts of violence that amounted to torture.
At least one spoke of him in the present tense, as if Mr Carroll could still get to him, reach up from the grave and terrorise him once more.
His history of domestic violence was as long as it was shocking.
He once tortured a man by applying needle-nose pliers to his scrotum.
A family member detailed how Mr Carroll had bashed him with a baseball bat, electrocuted him, pulled a gun on him and tried to cut out his teeth with tin snips.
When one man made the mistake of jokingly waking Mr Carroll up while he was "on the nod" from using heroin, Mr Carroll stabbed him and bashed him.
His conflict resolution was violence and intimidation and as one witness said: "If Mick didn't like something you said he would just punch you in the head and he would justify his actions by saying you were just being a c---head".
In and out of jail for much of his adult life, Mr Carroll had become unpredictable and paranoid, particularly while on drugs and was likely suffering from methamphetamine induced psychosis in the days before his death.
As one witness described Mr Carroll's unpredictable nature: "It can go from zero to a hundred. "You could be sitting there thinking that everything is all good, and the next minute your life or somebody else's life is in danger."
Ms Hickson's barrister, Public Defender Peter Krisenthal, might have said it best when he described Mr Carroll as "a nightmare in Tenambit".
"And what we had here was a perfect storm in regards to Mr Carroll's behaviour - a propensity for violence, drug use and psychosis," Mr Krisenthal said during his closing address. "A perfect storm waiting for him to erupt."
But Ms Hickson, despite all her father's flaws, still wanted a relationship with him.
Mr Carroll was released from jail in July, 2020 and was initially sober and doing well.
He appeared to finally want a relationship with his daughter and the time they spent together in January, 2021 was the most they had ever spent together.
And in the days before his death, as her father returned to drugs and frequently became aggressive and paranoid, Ms Hickson might have been her father's only ally.
She was trying to keep him as calm as possible and keep his head in the real world, gently pushing back against his delusions.
"I tried to put aside all the bad things because I still wanted to have him in my life," Ms Hickson said during her evidence.
So that detail - the fact that Ms Hickson just wanted a relationship with her father after all these years - is what makes her case one of the more tragic in the Hunter in recent memory.
Because her dad would end up dying by her hand, albeit lawfully.
Her dad met conflict with violence once again on that night in Tenambit, just like he had so many times before.
And perhaps one of the only people who still loved him was forced to stab him just to protect herself.
Mr Krisenthal pointed out what he said was a flaw in the prosecution's reasoning behind the stabbing - the claim that Ms Hickson stabbed her father out of anger at being called a "f---ing slut and a f---ing dog".
"There is an underlying matter in all of this," Mr Krisenthal said. "I've already talked about how much she wanted him in her life. The Crown position is that at the first sign of conflict with her father, she stabs him. Does that fit? Is that plausible? Is it even rational? She maintains that she wanted a relationship with him. At the first sign of conflict she just stabs him?"
The jury on Wednesday acquitted Ms Hickson of murdering her father, finding she was acting in self-defence after he had advanced towards her holding a knife during a volatile argument.
Ms Hickson had given evidence that she had managed to disarm her father and felt she had no other choice but to stab him to protect herself.
"I was really scared," Ms Hickson said. "I grabbed the knife and we wrestled over it... and I got the knife off him. Then I stabbed him. I just wanted him to stop."
It was clear, it seems, to the jury that Ms Hickson never wanted what happened on that night in Tenambit.
Just like that little girl, sitting on the driveway crying, she just wanted a relationship with her dad.
