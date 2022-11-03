IF you were alive in 1994 you couldn't escape Wet Wet Wet's version of Love Is All Around.
Whether it was radio, music TV shows or even at the cinema, where it sound-tracked the box office English comedy smash, Four Weddings and a Funeral, the pop-rock power ballad was everywhere.
Love Is All Around was the highest-selling single in Australia in 1994, as well as in the UK, New Zealand and Europe.
In an era when movie soundtrack power ballads reigned supreme, the track eventually outsold Bryan Adams' (Everything I Do) I Do It for You for Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves and Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard, becoming the UK's highest-selling love ballad of all time.
"We're just a conduit that enabled that song to get out there," Wet Wet Wet bassist Graeme Clark says in his thick Scottish brogue.
"Little did we know it would grow arms and legs and create this wave of success all over the world. It was quite incredible."
While Wet Wet Wet had already enjoyed major success in the UK since they formed in Glasgow in 1982 with their pop-rock originals Sweet Little Mystery, Sweet Surrender, and Goodnight Girl, it was an invitation by Four Weddings and a Funeral screenwriter Richard Curtis to cover a largely-forgotten 1967 hit by The Troggs that changed their career.
Clark says he wasn't even aware of the song when Curtis suggested it.
"We sped it up, changed the key, we did this intro and for me it fell out of the sky and onto the tape," he says.
"About four hours later we were like, 'that sounds pretty good, that will be a lovely B-side'. Little did we know what it had in store for us.
"I think the acid test was when it was out there my father-in-law said, 'I think that's the best thing you've ever done'.
"We were six or seven years into our career and for my father-in-law to say that was very unusual. He normally never liked it."
In the ensuing years Wet Wet Wet endured a break-up and a reformation, but failed to step outside the shadow of Love Is All Around. Not that Clark is upset about that.
"I like it. When it comes on the radio, man, I puff my chest out and I'm proud of it," he says.
I like it. When it comes on the radio, man, I puff my chest out and I'm proud of it.- Wet Wet Wet's Graeme West on Love Is All Around
The success of Love Is All Around brought Wet Wet Wet to Australia in 1995, but the band haven't returned since.
That 27-year drought will finally end on November 26 when Wet Wet Wet support Irish pop-rock stars The Corrs on their one night only show at the Hunter Valley's Hope Estate.
However, the Wet Wet Wet at Hope Estate will bear little resemblance to band in their late '80s to early '90s prime.
In 2017 original frontman Marti Pellow quit the band to concentrate on his solo career and acting. Fellow founding members Clark, Tommy Cunningham (drums), Neil Mitchell (keys) and Graeme Duffin (lead guitar) opted to continue, recruiting former Liberty X singer and 2016 The Voice UK winner, Kevin Simm.
During the pandemic the refreshed line-up wrote and recorded Wet Wet Wet's first new album since 2007 in last year's The Journey.
But just as Wet Wet Wet were getting back to touring following the pandemic, Cunningham quit in May due to tinnitus and Mitchell followed soon after due to mental health concerns.
That left Clark, Simm and Duffin - who joined Wet Wet Wet in 1984 but rarely appeared in publicity shots - to carry the can.
"We decided we wanted to keep going," Clark says. "We spent a lot time and energy, us three, putting the show back on the road.
"It's a big hefty train, man, it's hard to get it back on the tracks. Once it's on the tracks in gathers its own momentum with the songs that we play."
Clark, 57, says they also felt compelled to continue as various people in the Wet Wet Wet organisation - from live musicians to office staff - rely on the band in what's becoming an increasingly tumultuous financial situation in the UK.
"It just adds a wee bit of different flavour, and to be honest with you, it's a joy to play in this band, especially with the new musicians who have come in and breathed fresh air and breathed new life into these songs and come from a different angle," he says.
"For me, that's where the lifeblood of the band is. When someone comes in and throws in a different way to play a song, suddenly it rekindles my love of the song that I've been a part of for the best part of 30 years."
Clark says the No.1 reason for that rekindled enthusiasm for the band has been the introduction of Simm.
Simm, 42, is a generation younger than the rest of the band, and he's careful not to divert away from Pellow's earlier work.
"With the original songs, they're such massive hits and the reason they are massive hits was the way it was sung in the first place," Simm says.
"I'm not trying to change things up too much or anything like that. I'm just going to put my own little stamp on them and hopefully perform them the way the fans know and love the songs.
"If I came in and messed about with them I wouldn't be too popular."
Wet Wet Wet play at Hope Estate on November 26 with The Corrs, Ben Lee and Gaudion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.