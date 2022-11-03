Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Amy Vee's new single The Pilot flies out of the darkness and into the light

By Josh Leeson
November 3 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Vee's new single The Pilot was written as she was emerging from the haze of the pandemic. Picture by Jamie Gilmore

SIX months into the pandemic Amy Vee joined a songwriting project with a bunch of her peers as a means of keeping creatively active.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.