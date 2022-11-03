SIX months into the pandemic Amy Vee joined a songwriting project with a bunch of her peers as a means of keeping creatively active.
The project evolved writing and submitting a song each week. It was a foreign concept for the Newcastle ethereal folk-pop artist who "never put any parameters" on her songwriting, and rather concentrated on catching tunes when they were ready.
But the exercise proved pivotal. One of the first songs to emerge was the haunting hymn, The Pilot.
"When I was writing this I felt I was coming out of the initial haze and shock of everything that happened and just feeling paralysed by it," Vee said.
"It was the beginning of that re-emergence and starting to feel inspired again."
On November 13 Vee will release The Pilot, the first taste of a collection of songs she will record at Lizotte's on February 16 for her debut live album.
"It's the light that never goes out," she said of The Pilot. "That little spark that somehow still remains there, even when things feel very dark.
"It's a song about re-emergence and re-birth."
Much like the forthcoming live album, Vee has adopted a slightly different release model for the studio version of The Pilot.
The track will be exclusive to Bandcamp, which allows fans to download a high-quality audio version, buy artist merchandise and purchase unlimited streams for $1.50. The Pilot would need to be streamed 455 times on Spotify for Vee to earn $1.50.
"I feel like you get lost in all of the noise in the streaming model," she said. "I'm looking for ways I can connect with people on a more meaningful level.
"As nice as it is to have my music played as background music in cafes, I want those genuine connections as well. I want people who want to stay with me on my creative journey."
KYLIE Minogue remains as popular as ever in Australia's club scene.
Newcastle DJ and model Shiralee Coleman is enjoying a career high this week with her remix of Minogue's 2000 smash On A Night Like This.
Coleman's remix debuted at No.2 on iTunes Dance Chart and No.4 overall. It's also reached No.9 on the ARIA club top-50.
On the remix Coleman teamed up with producer Daniel Tonik to create a new club feel of Minogue's single, and added dreamy vocals by Steff.
ANYONE that caught Stella Donnelly's first and only Newcastle show in 2019 will be excited by news the Fremantle indie-pop singer-songwriter is returning to the Cambridge Hotel on March 15.
In August Donnelly released her second album Lungs, which built on the cutting humour and intelligence of her brilliant 2019 debut Beware Of The Dogs.
Relatively unknown Perth 18-year-old indie artist Mia June has been invited to support Donnelly throughout her 14-date national album tour.
IT'S been two and a half years since we've heard any new material from Newcastle's Melbourne-based indie-pop artist Kira Puru.
But the wait is finally over. Puru will release the single Talk With Me on November 17 and is celebrating the single with a digital preview party. Visit Puru's website to sign up.
"I am nervous and excited beyond belief to finally be releasing again," Puru said. "So much has happened in the last three years and it's honestly been a struggle getting through life without doing the thing I love most in the world."
RISING Newcastle R&B artist Elijah Amoss is preparing to release his most personal track yet.
Following his performances at West Best Bloc Fest and last Sunday's Diverge Fest at Earp Distilling, the 22-year-old will drop his fourth single, Skin, on November 19, complete with a video clip.
"This song is actually about my experience as a trans man in the world," Amoss said. "So I'm very excited to share this song.
"It's a bit of a different take on my experience and done in a way that's not so direct so it can still be popular and done in a hip-hop and R&B way, so it's still fun."
THE once maligned suburb of Long Jetty has enjoyed a hipster revival in recent years to be often described as "the Newtown of the Central Coast."
While that might sound like a stretch, Long Jetty's transformation is continuing with the announcement of a new music festival.
Long Jetty Festival will be held on March 12 on the suburb's foreshore and features triple j favourites The Rubens and Meg Mac.
The line-up also includes Central Coast's Little Quirks, Tropical Zombie, Sam Windley, The Rams and Punk Rock Hillbilly.
