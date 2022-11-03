NORTHLANE vocalist Marcus Bridge has never forgotten the helping hand fellow metalcore band Parkway Drive provided him when he replaced original frontman Adrian Fitipaldes.
It was 2014 and at the time Northlane, two albums into their career, were building towards a major breakthrough.
Fitipaldes' departure, due to the "severe vocal issues", threatened to derail what the Western Sydney band had built through their albums Discoveries (2011) and Singularity (2013).
However after Parkway Drive invited Northlane to support them on their European tour, the new Bridge-fronted line-up grew more confident and reached greater heights.
"Parkway Drive are a band that's been very influential and also given the band a lot of opportunities," Bridge says.
"That was one of the first tours I did with Northlane, a European tour with Parkway. It was so insane for me.
"For them to still bring the band along with such a big line-up change happening, was nothing but supportive."
Knowing firsthand the importance of opportunities, Northlane launched a call-out for local bands to support them throughout their regional tour for their album Obsidian.
"On top of the last few years being spoiled by the pandemic, I feel like the local scenes in a lot of cities and towns have been deteriorating anyway," Bridge says.
"It's important for bands, and in particular bigger bands, to still give these opportunities to younger bands. These are the kind of things that got Northlane to where we are today."
And where Northlane is today is within the ranks of Australia's biggest metal bands.
Obsidian, released in April, was Northlane's second album to reach No.1 on the ARIA charts, after their first album with Bridge on vocals, Node, achieved that feat in 2015.
Obsidian has also been nominated at the ARIA Awards for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal album, an honour won by their previous three records Node, Mesmer (2017) and Alien (2019).
"For us it's really awesome to see we've got that support, not only from our fans, but from our peers in the industry and people in the industry who have seen us continue to try and do something different," Bridge says.
"I'm crossing my fingers for the fourth one, but you never know what's going to happen. I never like to think, 'we've done it already, so it's probably a sure thing', as you never know these days."
A defining characteristic of Obsidian is Northlane's continued shift towards a blend of metal and electronica.
Northlane's primary songwriter and guitarist, Jon Deiley, was particularly influenced by mid-to-late '90s bands such as The Prodigy and Nine Inch Nails.
While Obsidian features more soundscapes and ambience than previous albums, Bridge says they never wanted to tone down their music's brutal energy.
"It's always been important to us that no matter what new elements or changes to our sound we put to our music, that we still retain that heavy element," he says.
"I think our fans can see we're not out here trying to sell out and write pop songs, we're still trying to bring these new elements into the sound we've already created, opposed to completely abandoning that and doing something different."
On Obsidian's predecessor, Alien, Bridge explored his abusive childhood growing up with heroin-addicted parents. However, some members of his family reacted negatively towards the songs.
That experience has in turn influenced Obsidian.
"As opposed to responding directly to it, it was me unpacking my feelings and how those things affected me," he says.
"Over the album cycle of Alien, a lot of different things took their toll on me. Constantly having to face the fact that these songs were about my life and upbringing, it was difficult to be in it all the time so directly.
"On this album I still wanted to express how everything made me feel, both the response I got from my family and where we were in lockdown, but I didn't want it to be so direct and pulling from personal stories.
"I wanted it to dive more into me as opposed to the past. A lot of this is about my negative outlook on things and struggling to find a way out of that outlook."
Northlane play at Tilly's, Wagga Wagga (November 17); The Basement, Canberra (November 18); Uni Bar, Wollongong (November 19) and the Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle (November 20).
