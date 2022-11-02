Sarah Griffith was still feeling the efforts of jet lag in her first week with Newcastle.
But the Chicago Red Stars forward was excited to "ramp" things up in her second ahead of the Jets' first hit-out against A-League Women competition.
They play Western Sydney in an away trial game on Saturday and coach Ash Wilson will use all 17 contracted players as well as their four scholarship-holders.
Griffith is one of four United States players who have been signed by Newcastle as they target a return to finals in 2022-23.
The 23-year-old arrived in Australia on October 26 and is living in Lake Macquarie with compatriots Emily Garnier and Murphy Agnew.
"I'm still getting through a few days of jet lag but everyone has been so welcoming and it's been pretty smooth so far," Griffith told the Newcastle Herald.
"Jet lag has definitely set me back a bit but I've been running and getting involved as much as I can. Going into my second week, I'm excited to ramp it up a bit and be a little more sharp mentally."
Griffith joins the Jets on loan from her rookie NWSL season with Chicago.
She grew up in Naperville, Illinois and was drafted to the Red Stars in what was a "dream come true" from Purdue University in Indiana.
The versatile attacking player featured in 19 games for Chicago in the 2022 NWSL, which has just concluded, starting in six and scoring twice.
"I have pictures of myself as a little girl with the Chicago jersey on, so it's been my dream my whole life to play professionally," Griffith said.
"It was my first professional season so my minutes were up and down, but I feel pretty good coming in. I'm healthy. I'm ready to go mentally and physically so I'll just have to get my fitness up a bit, which just comes with playing games and training."
Traditionally a No.10, Griffith loves being around the goal and running at players one-on-one.
Where she will be utilised by Wilson is not yet confirmed but the hit-out against Wanderers and then another with Sydney FC on November 12 should give the Jets coach a clearer idea.
Newcastle open the expanded 18-round season away to Brisbane on November 19.
"It will be a brand new experience for me, just how other teams in the league play," Griffith said.
"I'm still getting down how we play and our tactics and press and just playing with new players.
"You really have to read what they do and their tendencies and kind of just get on the same page, so this week will help with that then the game will show me how we play."
Griffith plays alongside former Jets import Arin Wright (nee Gilliland) at Chicago. It was through Wright that the move to Newcastle came about.
"I had a few teammates from Chicago that had played in the A-League and everyone had talked about how great Australia was," Griffith said.
"Gilli had mentioned that [Newcastle Jets Football Academy technical director] Gary [van Egmond] had reached out, wanting to see film. I talked to my coaches and they were very excited about me going and getting some experience under my belt, so it all happened very quick.
"I definitely have some individual goals but I'm just excited to compete and win games and be able to play as many minutes as I can."
Agnew is also an attacking player while Garnier and other American Cannon Clough are defenders.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.