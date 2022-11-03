Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Lara Regan's big year with Stockton Sharks Football as volunteer, coach, ref and canteen worker

By Damon Cronshaw
November 4 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lara Regan has had quite the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.