Federation elegance

4 beds | 3 baths | 5 cars
One of the last road-to-lake blocks in Toronto spanning a bumper 2,268sqm landholding, beautiful 'Mallyveen,' c.1911 is a stunning Federation home that stands testament to the area's history.
A half-acre parcel is a prize anywhere, but here it's exceptional, with the sparkling waters of Lake Macquarie lapping at the backyard.
Rich in history, 'Mallyveen' brings together the best in early 20th-century architectural design against a backdrop of eye-catching period detail, including stunning fretwork, elegant leadlight windows, original timber floors and 3.2m crossbar ceilings.
While it retains all the charm and beauty of its past, the home also offers a family-focused floorplan featuring grand formal living and dining rooms, sympathetically renovated family, dining and kitchen spaces, four-bedroom, three-bathroom accommodation, and beautiful, private gardens with a swimming pool.
With a prized nor-easterly aspect stretching across lake waters, the ever-changing scenery, magical sunrises, and stunning sunsets are truly breathtaking. You will never tire of watching the twice-weekly yacht races from the upper level verandah.
Nothing beats launching your boat from your own slipway or the shared jetty and sailing, paddleboarding, or kayaking around the lake anytime you like.
Set well back from the road bordered by bountiful mango trees and gorgeous Iceberg roses, there's plenty of room on the front lawns for games of cricket and soccer. A four-car garage and carport/wash bay has all your parking needs covered too. This large set-back also provides an exciting context to pursue sub-division options in the future (STCA).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.