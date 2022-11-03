Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Cold patch of water threatens to shut down weekend estuary options

November 4 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Adam Caruana wins the prize this week for this 43cm bream caught at Summerland Point on Wednesday.

The Arctic blast this week seems to have turned the water over in local estuaries posing some chilling questions for anglers this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.