The Arctic blast this week seems to have turned the water over in local estuaries posing some chilling questions for anglers this weekend.
"Cold and murky" is how Alex Schmaler-Loomes, from Fisherman's Warehouse, described the state of play.
"Yeah, we've got this patch of cool water inshore, in Swansea Channel and around the front end of the estuary.
"I reckon the channel will be bit shut down a bit this weekend.
"Better to head to your ends of the lake, north and south, in search of stable water.
"You might grind out a few flathead in the channel, but possibly it's going to be bit frustrating even though the weather is once again looking OK.
"The nor-easterlies predicted will probably not help get rid of the cooler water."
Alex suggests the tip might be to head wider offshore in search of warmer water.
"There were a few marlin caught last weekend out of Port Stephens,
"One boat got four in one day.
"The deeper reefs might be the tip offshore.
"Texas, the Farm, or any ground 60m or deeper.
"Escape the cold water and maybe you can come up with the goods."
Back in the estuary, Alex notes there's been some great bream.
Blue swimmer crabs have been notable too.
"The blue swimmers seem to be about throughout the lake," Alex said.
"All good size too. Males and Jennies. The females are supposedly the sweeter.
"Some great 1kg bream about as well, and even turning up in the crab pots.
"You might even get some flathead if you can locate an active bait school.
"Whiting are patchy but again, the water temp this weekend will be your guide.
"Seek out warmer water and you're a better chance of catching fish."
Fish of the Week winner Adam Caruana confirms the bream are on the chew down round Summerland Point in Lake Macquarie.
Fishing off a local jetty, Adam landed four bream on Tuesday night, the biggest, pictured, went 43cm from beak to fork of tail (so technically he could have rounded it up a bit if he wasn't being so honest).
Adam headed back Wednesday night and got another two.
"Mate I was just using unweighted mullet strips on a 2-O circle hook, casting with the wind (and there was a bit)," he said.
"Summo's my regular haunt and this jetty's a bit of a sweet spot. I got a 1.10m jewie off here last year, which cause a few social media ripples.
"I reckon the water temp round Summo is up this week and on the back of the prawns which have been running, and squid which are starting to fire up, there's some good seasonal bream about.
"Another thing I've been getting is blue swimmer crabs. You feel your line go tight and you know something's on.
"It's the crabs. They hang on and if you're patient you can reel them in but you have to be careful and quick with the net when you get them towards the surface because they'll let go."
Adam might be familiar to a few fishos because he used to manage the BCF store down at Lake Haven.
He's also done stints as a roving fishing reporter for local radio.
These days he's running RCA Recreational Car Accessories fitting out 4x4s with anything you need.
Luke Hunter went solo chasing flathead through the week and documented his adventure on yet another excellent video posted on YouTube.
"November marks the start of the flathead season and it runs to around February," Luke said.
"They can be caught all year round but this time of year they are easiest to catch and in good numbers.
"I launched at Swansea and set out with only bread, to catch live bait.
"Found some shallow ground and anchored up.
"The mullet and garfish were thick and good size.
"I got what I needed and seeing as it was very windy, I set out to drift the channel.
"I got some good size flathead - 70cm was biggest landed and I feel I lost one bigger.
"Had some double hook-ups of flathead which was fun by myself and a flathead chasing another flathead.
"This all goes in time with current prawn run."
As Luke likes to say in his Hunter's Fishing Adventure vids, "If ya ain't fishin', ya wishin'."
Brent "Hammer" Hancock reports some monster mud crabs on the move up Port Stephens way.
"All this fresh water moving down the back half of the bay has really got them going," Brent said.
"One person got one 2.5kg which is more than impressive."
Newcastle Harbour is fishing well for bream, flathead and jew. There's even been a few estuary perch lurking in the coloured water as the tributaries continue to flush.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.