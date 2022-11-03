Jake Maizen remains unsure where his next footy move will be, but the former Central first grader won't forget his first World Cup experience anytime soon.
Representing his family heritage, 25-year-old Maizen scored four tries in three matches for Italy which featured a hat-trick on debut and a clash against Australia.
"It's been an absolute rollercoaster of a month," Maizen told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's pretty special to me to be able to represent my heritage, the country of Italy and family name on the world stage."
It was a similar arrival at international level, getting over the stripe on three occasions in Italy's opening-round upset against Scotland (28-4).
Maizen says it was "surreal" joining a select group of players to nab a hat-trick on debut for their country at a World Cup.
"To go out and do what we did that day was huge, the tries were just the cherry on top," he said.
Italy rounded out the group stage with heavy losses to both Fiji (60-4) and Australia (66-6).
"It was an unreal experience sharing the field with some of the best players in rugby league," Maizen said in relation to facing the Kangaroos.
Maizen, who played juniors at Central from under 13s, also had a stint with Sydney club St Marys but most recently lined up for Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons.
"I haven't signed anything for next year as of yet, that's something I'm working out currently," he said.
"Obviously it's any footy player's dream to play NRL. I'd love to keep progressing forward so we'll see what comes of this."
Upper Hunter product Lachlan Walmsley (Scotland) and Cessnock junior Robert Tuliatu (Greece) have wrapped up their World Cup campaigns.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
