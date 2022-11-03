Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jake Maizen relishes World Cup experience with Italy, five years after bursting onto Newcastle Rugby League scene

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Central first grader Jake Maizen representing Italy against Australia at the men's World Cup in England. Picture Getty Images

Jake Maizen remains unsure where his next footy move will be, but the former Central first grader won't forget his first World Cup experience anytime soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.