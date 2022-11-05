Newcastle Herald
Artist Victor Dreams Holder created Seaing is Believing exhibition on Ship4Good in Newcastle

By Alex Morris
November 5 2022 - 1:00pm
"I never lived on a ship before. It's a new experience. I got many moments of tranquility and peace and hectic and intense," artist Victor Holder says.

