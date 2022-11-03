THE DEATH of 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey has lifted the veil again on something Aboriginal people have known for centuries - this country isn't safe for them.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people turned out in Civic Park to pay their respects at a sobering vigil for Cassius, who was allegedly bashed with a metal pole walking home from school on October 13. He died in hospital ten days later.
They're fed-up, sad and spiritually fatigued - but Justice Aunties founder and Awabakal/Gaewegal woman Aunty Tracey Hanshaw said they've got plenty of fight in them left.
"A lot of us Indigenous people were there because it's the story of our children," she said.
"This is the lucky country? For who? Not for Aboriginal children, and Cassius isn't the only one.
"It has to be stamped out. Everyone is mourning in this country because the end of Cassius' life has again shed light on the fact that Aboriginal people don't get a fair shake in this country."
The collective grief of Novocastrians was palpable at the vigil, where a statement from Cassius' mother Mechelle Turvey was read out.
It comes down to being a good neighbour, Ms Hanshaw said, calling out and condemning racism when it happens.
"We need to speak up, we need to step up, every single one of us," she said.
"We need non-Indigenous people, who we call allies, to call this out, help us deal with it and stamp it out.
"We want a voice to parliament, to be heard and to have action on what we say - nothing in this country will change until governments change their attitudes and stop systemic racism."
Among the speakers at the vigil was University of Newcastle PhD candidate, lawyer and Wiradjuri woman Taylah Gray.
In her view, the way forward to heal and make reparations is an Indigenous treaty - now.
"We need treaty rights so First Nations people can build our communities on terms that are safe for us," she said.
"Treaty between White Australia and First Nations people is the best way forward, it's a promise to take the best possible care of each other.
"We've had 200 years plus of humiliation, degradation, assimilation and violence that we have been subjected to - we are not inherently violent people, we've learned this violence from somewhere.
"We're fed-up, we're tired and exhausted, we should be able to walk home and get home safely."
The vigil at Civic Park was one of more than 40 events held across the nation this week to pay respects to Cassius and call for justice.
Friends and family have described Cassius as a "teddy bear" with an infectious smile who was always there for others.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.