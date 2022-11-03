There is no reason why it cannot be done by the Shadow Treasurer, but tradition for over 350 years in the United Kingdom and tradition from the first Commonwealth Parliament in Australia has always been done by the Leader of the Opposition. The actual reason is while the Treasurer delivers the budget papers to the parliament, the Opposition's "budget in reply" speech is laying down the future direction of the whole of the Opposition to the not only the budget but on their plan to deal with all matters that the government presents in the budget and the things that are considered important but not presented in the budget.