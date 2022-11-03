GREG Piper's bill to "extinguish" the Port of Newcastle container terminal penalty will be debated in Parliament next week.
Labor proposes amendments that have been revealed to the Newcastle Herald ("Port woes push firm to look at US factory", Herald, 2/11).
The fundamental question is whether Parliament intended to authorise the Treasurer to pay a lessee of Port Botany and Port Kembla for container traffic at the Port of Newcastle and to recover the cost from a lessee of the Port of Newcastle under the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012" (PAAT Act).
As proven by the Hansard record, the Treasurer hid these actions from Parliament.
Hansard also records that Labor asked more than 100 questions to establish whether a payment obligation existed.
Ministers denied a payment obligation. A payment obligation was revealed by the Newcastle Herald in July 2016.
Parliament may only consider Mr Piper's bill if Parliament intended to authorise the Treasurer's actions that were hidden from Parliament and then denied.
It sets a dangerous precedent if Parliament contends that a law can be made that authorises a minister to take actions that are hidden from Parliament and later denied.
An unlawful payment to NSW Ports, obviously, is unenforceable.
THERE are many people who seem to make statements in the letters to the editor, from time to time, and they are misinformed concerning the matters that they communicate.
Les Field, speaks of a mismatch between the Treasurer, Mr Chalmers, and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Dutton, ("Mismatch in duelling speeches", Letters, 29/10).
He asks to explain why the Shadow Treasurer did not do the budget in reply speech.
The answer is simple: traditionally in both the UK and in the Australian parliaments the reply to the budget is done by the Leader of the Opposition.
Even in the state parliaments the budget in reply is done by the Leader of the Opposition.
There is no reason why it cannot be done by the Shadow Treasurer, but tradition for over 350 years in the United Kingdom and tradition from the first Commonwealth Parliament in Australia has always been done by the Leader of the Opposition. The actual reason is while the Treasurer delivers the budget papers to the parliament, the Opposition's "budget in reply" speech is laying down the future direction of the whole of the Opposition to the not only the budget but on their plan to deal with all matters that the government presents in the budget and the things that are considered important but not presented in the budget.
Perhaps Mr Field would have liked the Shadow Treasurer, Mr Taylor, to deliver the speech but that would have been a big break from the tradition that has not been deviated from in Australia or the UK for over 350 years.
I do hope that this answers Mr Field's question.
LES Field, ("Mismatch in duelling speeches", Letters, 29/10), asks why Opposition Leader Peter Dutton rather than Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor gave the budget reply speech?
Perhaps I can explain.
When he was Energy Minister Mr Taylor sent a letter accusing the 10 Sydney City councillors of spending $15.9 million on travel - $14.2 million on domestic and $1.7 million on international.
That's $1,590,000 each. In one year.
That's also $4356 every single day for a year. Each.
Not only did he claim it, he doubled down repeatedly, without it ever occurring to him that it was, to say the least, unlikely that city councillors were spending $4356 daily on international and domestic travel.
The actual cost turned out to be $4200 on domestic flights, not $14.2 million, and $1,700 for international air travel, not $1.7 million.
Mr Taylor was wrong by a multiple of over 2694.
That's as wrong as estimating that a blowfly 7.4 millimetres long is actually 2 metres long, without noticing that the estimate looks a bit suss.
No, you probably wouldn't want to hear his ideas about budget numbers.
THE reason to avoid nuclear in military vehicles is that the probability of them generating either subcritical or supercritical nuclear waste in the advent of them being targeted by an enemy, is the same chance of you needing such a vessel in the first place.
So, Carl Stevenson, ("Taking the wind out of sails', Letters, 28/10) consider life cycle and not just energy efficiency. Jesus said "love your enemies", not "create killing machines that don't contribute to climate change".
When considering the benefit of harnessing wind power, such as Wind Challenger, the shortest distance between two points is not necessarily a straight line.
The branch of mathematics is topology.
Underlying geometry, such as being on the surface of a rotating sphere, comes into consideration.
Personally, I will hold off wetting my pants for the hybrid airship powered by solar cells on hull, and vertical axis wind turbines on top and sides, even if I have to transport your coal from mine directly to the power station, without visiting the port.
Shortest distance above ground.
PETER Devey, ("Concept must be shot down", Letters 24/10), seems to suggest we should have no concern with methane emissions as they supposedly do not contribute to global warming.
That is certainly not the view of the UN Environment Program, among plenty of others.
The UNEP calculates methane emissions have contributed about 30 per cent of global warming since pre-industrial times, and that percentage has shot up recently.
Methane is also the principal contributor to the formation of ground level ozone, a hazardous air pollutant and greenhouse gas, exposure to which contributes over 1 million premature deaths annually.
Agriculture is the predominant cause of human-induced methane emissions, with livestock providing 32 per cent, and flooded crops also a contributor.
Mining activities are another significant generator of methane.
Good news on the livestock front (well both ends really) is that Australian scientists have discovered, grown, processed, and I believe are now marketing, a seaweed found in Australian and New Zealand waters that can be added in small quantities to stock feed, reducing methane emissions by around 90 per cent.
REGARDING the lion escape; after travelling through the Kruger National Park in South Africa, seeing lions in their natural habitat, keeping these animals in these small enclosures is unnatural. It shouldn't be allowed.
I BELIEVE, like many others, the Newcastle Knights need a "makeover" starting with the jerseys. They need the same colours as the Newcastle Jets. Remember the Penrith Panthers when they were the Chocolate Soldiers, the year they changed to their current club colours, they won the grand final. As Paul Harragon would say, "that's gold".
I WONDER if Adz Carter, in his ceaseless support for longer pub opening hours, would support the idea that following a decision to allow longer opening hours, the increase in pub value be redistributed by compensating nearby landowners whose property values decline?
KATH Bow, (Short Takes, 1/11), unfortunately, having heard similar stories, your story doesn't surprise me. From what I've been told by family and friends who grew up in the era, my understanding is that the law finally permitted women to be in public bars from 1965 onwards, but it was still up to the publican's discretion whether they would allow women in their bar or not.
BRYN Roberts, to save power and money in these hard times and avoid egg shell fragments, I simply swallow my eggs whole like a python; no cooking. Then after nature calls I recycle them. I'm getting the hang of being green. I think when summer arrives, if it ever does due to global warming, I'll do the same with watermelon. My mouth is more than capable of handling that challenge.
RE: the Stockton policy; I wonder if the three people that attended the "secretive" meeting at the surf club told any of their friends, neighbours or relatives, ("Not good enough, Mr Minns", Letters, 3/11).
DO we really need to import apples from the USA? We've no cure for fire blight and we have plenty of apples here in the united states of Australia. Dumping cheap apples from America will send our growers to the wall. Enough is enough. We fight in American wars; build American bases on Australian soil, along with upsetting China with a little help from the USA. Buy Aussie apples.
REGARDING Dave McTaggart's letter in relation to the Australian netball team, (Short Takes 2/11), I think he will find they're known as the Diamonds; the Opals are the women's basketball team.
