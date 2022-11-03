Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has questioned whether club and hotel industry organisations should be banned from making political donations as he and other members of the crossbench push for an inquiry into the state's gambling lobby.
The Perrottet government this week abandoned a registered clubs bill which aimed to allow facial recognition in clubs and exclude problem gamblers after the independents and Greens flagged an amendment seeking to mandate cashless gaming cards.
A NSW Crime Commission report last week recommended introducing the cashless cards after finding a significant amount of the money put through the state's poker machines was the proceeds of crime.
The industry strongly opposes cashless cards.
Australian Hotels Association NSW chief John Whelan told AAP that cashless gaming was "unproven, untested, un-costed and unnecessary" and treated "every patron like a criminal".
Premier Dominic Perrottet has vowed to push ahead with legislation to introduce cashless gaming cards before the election, but the Coalition party room remains divided over the issue.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said on Wednesday that the cashless technology was not advanced enough and "we actually have to sit down and work with the industry".
The hotel and club industry is one of the largest donors to both sides of politics in Australia.
The Coalition government signed a memorandum of understanding with Clubs NSW before the 2019 election in which it promised to "maintain the current clubs gaming tax regime" and "maintain the existing regulatory regime for gaming with proposed changes subject to rigorous assessment, evaluation and stakeholder consultation".
The 2018 MOU says the government and Clubs NSW will "jointly undertake a full review" of the deal before the end of the current term of government "with a view to reaching further understanding in relation to matters concerning clubs which would cover the following term".
The agreement is signed by former premier Gladys Berejiklian, former deputy premier John Barilaro, then racing minister Mr Toole and retired Clubs NSW chairman Peter Newell.
The Newcastle Herald asked Mr Perrottet's office on Thursday if the government had signed or started negotiating terms for a new agreement but did not receive a response by deadline.
Mr Piper said he and other members of the crossbench would like to see the government and the opposition commit to a special commission of inquiry, which would include the question of whether the club and hotel lobby had undue influence over political parties.
"They do appear to have undue influence," he said.
"They're one of the most successful lobby groups out there, more so than the NSW Minerals Council.
"One way we measure that is this information that at the start of each term governments have signed MOUs with Clubs NSW as to what the regulatory regime will be.
"What other industry gets that kind of largesse? I would say that's an extraordinary level of influence. If the commission of inquiry says all good, nothing to see here, then I'll accept that."
Gambling business entities are banned donors in NSW under the Electoral Funding Act. The law defines such entities as "a corporation engaged in a business undertaking that is mainly concerned with ... wagering, betting or other gambling (including the manufacture of machines used primarily for that purpose)".
We've got ourselves into a wicked situation where industry and government are too dependent on their winnings from failed gamblers.- Greg Piper
Mr Piper said an inquiry should look at also banning donations from organisations such as Clubs NSW and the AHA.
"We know gambling at all its levels is at the highest level we've ever seen, and it's having very real impacts on residents of NSW," he said.
"We've had the NSW Crime Commission, the Productivity Commission, numerous inquiries into the casino operations that have all pointed to problems around criminality or the impact on problem gambers and their families.
"We're being pushed to the brink by sports betting and the very, very weak measures which have just been announced by the Commonwealth to add some new messaging to the thousands of [gambling] ads that are being run every day.
"Seriously? Is this the best we can do?
"I think everybody understands there is a level of toxicity around high-level donations. These organisations don't do it just because they love democracy. There's obviously some vested interest in it to at least get to the table.
"We've got ourselves into a wicked situation where industry and government are too dependent on their winnings from failed gamblers."
Mr Piper said the issue could be "a factor" in whether he and fellow independent MP Alex Greenwich support the Coalition or Labor in the event of a close election result in March.
The current minority Coalition government relies on crossbench MPs to pass legislation and supply bills.
"We have a position which says that, in a minority government situation, the largest of the major parties will get the opportunity to govern," Mr Piper said.
"But in an equality, or close to equality, you'd probably look to someone who's taking the best governance stance on these sorts of issues, harm minimisation.
"Is it a [decisive] factor for me? No, but gee I'd like to see the two major parties, the premier and the opposition leader, step up and say we'll have a good look at it."
Mr Piper said Labor was just as compromised as the Coalition when it came to political donations from the alcohol and gambling lobby.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.