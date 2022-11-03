Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper pushes end to clubs industry political donations

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 3 2022 - 7:00pm
Greg Piper and his fellow independents have written to Premier Dominic Perrottet asking for a commission of inquiry into the state's gambling industry and how it influences politics.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has questioned whether club and hotel industry organisations should be banned from making political donations as he and other members of the crossbench push for an inquiry into the state's gambling lobby.

Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

