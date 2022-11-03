HUNTER product Grant Stewart will continue his international cricket career when he represents Italy in a T20 tri-series from Friday.
All-rounder Stewart, who has just completed another English county campaign for Kent, has been named in the Italian squad for matches against Germany and hosts Spain.
While the men's T20 World Cup continues in Australia, Italy plays back-to-back fixtures against Germany in Almeria on Friday followed by two encounters with Spain over the weekend.
Stewart made his international debut at the same Desert Springs ground around 12 months ago, picking up five wickets from six appearances and scoring 113 runs. His best performances were 2-17 and 51.
The 28-year-old, a former Maitland, Newcastle and NSW Country representative, qualifies for Italy through family heritage on his mother's side.
Stewart, recently extending his contract at Kent until the end of 2024, has claimed English county one-day and T20 titles with the Spitfires.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
