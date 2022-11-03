Newcastle Herald
Hunter cricketer Grant Stewart to represent Italy in T20 series fresh from English county season with Kent

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 3 2022 - 5:30pm
Hunter product Grant Stewart makes an appeal for English county side Kent. The all-rounder will represent Italy in a T20 tri-series from Friday. Picture Getty Images

HUNTER product Grant Stewart will continue his international cricket career when he represents Italy in a T20 tri-series from Friday.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

