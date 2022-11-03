Newcastle Herald
Dr Kerry Chant warns NSW to brace for another wave of COVID-19

By Maureen Dettre
November 3 2022 - 4:00pm
NSW is on the cusp of a new wave of COVID-19 cases, with an uptick of recorded cases as new variants spread in the community.

