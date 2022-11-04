It's taken years to appreciate that famous musicians are just people, too.
Still, when the moment stares you in the face, it's hard not be overwhelmed.
I've been a music fan my whole life. As a teenager, I hooked a job hawking soft drinks in the grandstand at rock 'n' roll shows, because you could finish early and stay for the show. And yes, I crawled under a few fences and waded across a few creeks to see outdoor shows.
REO Speedwagon. Heart. Styx. The Guess Who. Whatever was touring across the great middle expanse of America and making a stop in Rapid City, South Dakota.
I went to bed be listening to KOMA, AM radio straight out of Oklahoma City, beaming across the entire Midwest every night, serving the coolest rock 'n' roll had to offer. Three Dog Night. The Commodores. Commander Cody and the Lost Planet Airmen. CSNY. Whatever was shaking.
I once caught BB King on my college campus in Montana. He was so good, we ducked into the toilets after the early show and managed to sneak in for the late show.
One band I never managed to catch up with was George Thorogood, that handsome devil with a blues vibe and fun party songs. I used to even play harmonica at home to George on an obscure DVD (George Thorogood Live, 30th Anniversary Tour, song called American Made), late at night when nobody was listening.
So when I put in request to review his show coming to the Civic Theatre on Newcastle, I threw in a line asking if I could meet George, and they said yes.
On Wednesday night, I found my contact in the theatre lobby, followed him outside along Hunter Street to the stage door entrance, where a Civic staffer said you will go no further without lanyard passes. But a quick call, and a big, grinning American came out and led us into the inner sanctum.
And the next thing you know George is right there.
I admit I was starstruck, talking with George in the corridor of the dressing rooms behind the Civic stage. GT was most welcoming, making a joke about spending all his money on clothes as he gestured at his black T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
We chatted about Rapid City - he remembered it, played a Halloween show there once, he said.
We talked baseball - he says he doesn't follow it with passion since his wife (and baseball fan) died, then he proceeded to discuss it in depth.
And, I asked for a photo. The huge bodyguard monitoring our chat stepped in and took the shot with my iPhone.
We wished each other well, and I was escorted to the stage curtains, and drifted into the night unnoticed about an hour before the show started.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
