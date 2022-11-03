Newcastle Herald
Michael Edwards, 58, faces Cessnock Local Court over alleged shooting at Greta home

By Nick Bielby
November 3 2022 - 3:56pm
Man allegedly fired shotgun through laundry door at Greta

A man accused of an alleged shooting at a home in the Hunter Valley coalfields region this week will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in the new year.

