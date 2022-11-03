Man allegedly fired shotgun through laundry door at Greta

A man accused of an alleged shooting at a home in the Hunter Valley coalfields region this week will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in the new year.
Michael Edwards, 58, was charged after he allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a laundry door at a home in Greta on Tuesday night.
According to court documents, police allege the gunshot injured a 38-year-old man, causing grievous bodily harm.
Police were called to the High Street premises about 8pm on Tuesday after a report of a gun being fired.
By the time officers arrived at the scene, an associate of the 38-year-old had taken him to Maitland Hospital with a wound to the foot - not considered to be life threatening.
Hunter Valley Police District detectives investigating the incident arrested Mr Edwards at a home on Anvil Street at Greta about 11am on Wednesday.
Police searched the property and allegedly found a 12-gauge shotgun not properly stored, a rifle in a safe, a silencer and 3.2 grams of cannabis.
Mr Edwards was charged with discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, firing a firearm at a dwelling-house with disregard for safety, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, being a holder of category A or B licence not having approved storage and possessing a prohibited drug.
He did not apply for bail when he faced Cessnock Local Court on Thursday afternoon, as he sat in the dock while some family members watched from the public gallery.
Magistrate Robert Stone adjourned the matter to January 18 at Cessnock Local Court, where Mr Edwards will appear via audio-visual link from jail.
