Razeta rises to challenge for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees at Flemington

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees had prominent owner-breeder Bob Hannon to thank after Razeta scorched to an impressive win in the listed Desirable Stakes on VRC Oaks day at Flemington on Thursday.
Razeta, a $13 chance in the three-year-old fillies race over 1400m, came from back in the field with a weaving run under Hugh Bowman before unleashing an explosive sprint to score a 1.25-length victory ahead of $5 favourite Grey River.
A winner on debut over 1100m in a Wyong maiden in June, the Deep Field filly was third-up this preparation after a fourth at Hawkesbury in benchmark company and a luckless sixth in the listed Reginald Allen (1400m) at Randwick on October 15.
Razeta was in the fields at Randwick on Tuesday but Lees was persuaded to instead send her to Flemington for the $175,000 black-type race.
"She didn't have a great deal of luck in the Reginald Allen, and she stepped straight from the 1100 to there and that really topped her off for today," Lees told Racing.com.
"She was in at Tuesday at Randwick in just a benchmark race, and [owner] Bobby Hannon, he pushed me into running, so full credit to him.
"She's a valuable filly with a nice pedigree and it's just got a little bit better."
Lees indicated Razeta could be spelled soon to prepare for fillies features in the autumn.
"I don't think we'll go too far this preparation with her," he said. "I think we'll have a really nice filly in the autumn, so we'll see how she comes through today.
"I think she showed today she can measure up to the better fillies next time around."
In the VRC Oaks, Anthony Cummings-trained favourite She's Extreme won with Tommy Berry aboard.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
