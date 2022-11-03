Newcastle Herald
Wallsend active hub opens at Federal Park after $2 million upgrade

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 3 2022 - 6:00pm
Wallsend is now home to the city's largest playground and only public park climbing wall after the opening of an "active hub" at Federal Park.

