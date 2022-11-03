Wallsend is now home to the city's largest playground and only public park climbing wall after the opening of an "active hub" at Federal Park.
The $2 million upgrade transformed the park into a kids' paradise complete with bike pump track, climbing walls, basketball and wall ball courts and fitness equipment.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Wallsend had been identified as a growth area for families.
"There have been lots of local families peeking through the fence during construction," she said.
The project was initially priced at $1.5 million. Council attributed the extra expense to increased construction costs and an "enhanced scope" since the project was announced, including a higher climbing wall, raised ground to mitigate flooding and use of soft fall material.
A community fun day will be held at the park on November 20.
The next stage of works for the site are being planned, including public toilets, barbecues and a fitness trail connected to Wallsend CBD.
Other playgrounds set to be upgraded include Waratah Park; Highland County, Fletcher; Harold Myers Park, Birmingham Gardens; Vera Wilson Park, Beresfield and Avon Street Reserve, Mayfield.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
