Wests search for new coach as Lowrie accepts Storm 'opportunity' too good to refuse

Western Suburbs secretary Russell Petrie admits Rick Stone would be a "handy man to have" but says the Rosellas remain in the market for a new head coach following Todd Lowrie's departure to the Melbourne Storm.
Petrie said the Newcastle Rugby League club were continuing to "investigate a couple of options" and "nothing was resolved yet" in terms of an appointment for next season.
Stone, a former Knights mentor, recently finished his time at Queensland Cup outfit the Burleigh Bears.
The movement at Wests has been caused by Lowrie's call up to work alongside one of his former NRL coaches Craig Bellamy.
Scone-bred Lowrie played 203 NRL games across five different clubs, featuring a premiership with Melbourne in 2012.
Lowrie, who spent three years coaching the Knights lower grades (2016-18) followed by three more at Wests (2020-22), says returning to the NRL ranks "was an opportunity I didn't think I could turn down".
"It was definitely something I always wanted to pursue at some stage in my life or in my career, but I just didn't know how that ever looked or if I'd ever get an opportunity or a chance," Lowrie, 39, told the Newcastle Herald.
"I was pretty happy and pretty comfortable doing what I was doing here in Newcastle, but when the call came asking if I would go down there I guess it was an opportunity I didn't think I could turn down."
Being in familiar surroundings and learning under Bellamy were both "deciding factors" according to Lowrie.
"The fact it was going to the Storm, obviously I've got a bit of history there and I know the systems and structures they've got in place," he said.
"And particularly Craig, in what I think is his 20th year and what maybe his last year, although he could go for another couple you don't know, but it's an opportunity I'm grateful for and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."
Storm's football manager Frank Ponissi praised Lowrie's "character" via a club statement on Thursday.
"Todd made a tremendous impression during his three seasons as a player both in his leadership qualities as well as being a very smart player," Ponissi said.
"More importantly, Todd's character very much fitted the Melbourne Storm values and we believe that he has the potential to be a very good coach at our club."
Lowrie says there will be some familiar faces in Melbourne's playing group, having previously crossed paths with the likes of Josh King, Nick Meaney and Grant Anderson.
Petrie says Wests were "very happy" for Lowrie.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
