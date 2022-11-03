Grace Panella closing in on century of winners at Newcastle

Grace Panella believes Abdicate is her best chance as she pushes towards 100 career winners in the gig, and boss Clayton Harmey's 1000th as a trainer, at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Panella, who sits on 98 winners, has a book of drives stacked with tricky draws but is looking to a handy start from two for Harmey-trained Abdicate in the second as a positive. He was second last week after beginning from the outside gate.
"I think this race suits him and a bit better and he's probably my main hope tomorrow," Panella, 20, said.
Her other better hopes are Raby Bay in the seventh and Home And Dry in the last. Raby Bay was third on debut and has gate four, while Home And Dry is resuming from a second-line draw. Both are trained by Harmey, who sits on 999 career wins.
"He's only a little boy and having his second start," she said of Raby Bay.
"He's a bit green but he's got room to improve. He has got speed and he's tough so I think he's got a pretty good chance.
"I think Home And Dry is in with a good chance. We might be behind the leader, which means he can come off the speed, so he looks OK. First up probably worries us a bit but if he's coming off the leader, he's a chance."
Panella also drives Cloudin Up, Johnson Step, Major Bob and Sneaky Peak at the meeting but all will need to overcome tough draws.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.