Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis chasing win 200 for successful pairing

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 4 2022 - 6:00am
Lindsay Davis. Picture Maitland Greyhounds

Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis is eyeing a 200th winner from the Keybow-Black Riband partnership when Jokey chases a hat-trick of wins at The Gardens on Friday.

