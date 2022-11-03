Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis chasing win 200 for successful pairing

Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis is eyeing a 200th winner from the Keybow-Black Riband partnership when Jokey chases a hat-trick of wins at The Gardens on Friday.
Davis has veteran Jokey in the race one 272m free for all and Okey in the 11th, a 5th grade 400m event, and both have box one.
Jokey's 11 wins are among 199 from 29 dogs across four litters of Keybow-Black Riband pups. The progeny also have 261 placings.
After six months off, Jokey has had four starts, winning her past two over 272m at The Gardens, and Davis expected another strong effort.
"She's a good old girl," Davis said. "She's torn her pin quite a few times, so we gave her six months off and said we'll see how she rolls.
"But she loves running around here in the yards, so we thought we'd give her another crack.
"She's really putting it together and holding up nice."
Okey, a grandson of Keybow and Black Riband, has won three from three, all over The Gardens 400m.
"He's putting it all together and he's not afraid," Davis said. "He jumps out and says get out of my way, I'm coming through.
"He has gone quicker in trials but they are always different. But we know he can probably go a bit better."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
