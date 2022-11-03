Climate change is the burning issue

Everybody, regardless of age, should join the fight to reduce emissions and to mitigate the impact of climate change. We all have a responsibility to the generations that will follow us. It is unfortunate, in view of this, the Prime Minister cannot find the time to attend COP 27 in Egypt, especially given he wants Australia to host COP 29 in 2024. It would also be an opportunity to renew his acquaintance with President Biden, President Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to meet the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the new Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni.