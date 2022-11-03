Lawn mower rolls near Scone, man air-lifted to hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a ride-on lawn mower in the Hunter Valley this week.
Emergency crews were called to a property at Segenhoe, east of Scone, just before 1pm on Thursday after the mower rolled, injuring a man.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the 64-year-old at the scene.
He was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition, with neck and back injuries.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.