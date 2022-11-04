Builder scoops four titles Advertising Feature

Sam Horn Building will need to build another shelf for themselves to hold their awards after they collected four trophies at the October 22 gala night.

Director Sam Horn said they were "beyond happy" to have nine entries in this year's awards, five of which were finalists and four winning their categories.

"Our future goal is to take out Australian home of the year," Sam said. "We want to be known for our exceptional homes and customer experience.

"The wins mean a lot to us. Our goal is to deliver high-end projects for our clients and these awards are a great reminder that we are doing that."

Sam said entering the Bathroom $25k-$40k category was a "no brainer".



"This stunning bathroom is from our Coal Point project, with a massive glass wall overlooking Lake Macquarie. It is our favorite room in the house with a walk-in shower, stone bathtub and lake views from every corner of the room."

The winning kitchen in the $35k-$45k category is ultra-modern with integrated appliances and white cupboards giving it a sleek minimalist look. A butler's kitchen around the corner hides the mess.

In the Renovation up to $300k, Sam Horn Building designed and constructed the full renovation of the house, with kitchen/living and alfresco all designed around the fantastic view. "It's a smaller home design loaded with many cool design features. It was one of our favorites to enter."

Another of their favorites was the Renovation $350k-$500k winner, a heritage renovation/extension in Hamilton. This house sold last December for $3.95 million, breaking the residential sales record for Hamilton.

"I'd like to thank the SHB family," Sam said. "The reason we work so well together and achieve such great results is that we all share the same love and passion for building something amazing.

"We also couldn't have done this without our loyal trades. And the support from friends and family outside of work is really appreciated too."

Sam started SHB in 2012 with the goal to build the best quality and designed homes in Newcastle. He started doing small jobs with his apprentice and in 2016 built his first home for clients. Sam lives and breathes building and has a love for design and perfecting every detail in each home.

"Our team is made up of young enthusiastic people all sharing the goal of building the best homes in Newcastle," he said. "Every project we take on our goal is to deliver the best possible home for our clients."