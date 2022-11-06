TONY Gibbons describes the last 25 years of his life as akin to piecing together a broken jig-saw puzzle.
It's been challenging, frustrating, and along the way there's been numerous false dawns as the pieces have failed to fit back together entirely.
The reason for the Lake Macquarie musician's struggles was the onset in 1997 of spasmodic dysphonia, a voice disorder where involuntary movements or spasms occur in the larynx muscles during speech.
It ended the rock, country and folk artist's singing career suddenly after he built up a loyal following in the Hunter music scene throughout the '80s and '90s under his professional name Tony Johns.
Gibbons' career included the albums The Way I Live (1988) and The Valley (1994), the radio singles Campin in the Barringtons and Fishin' With Jack and he played in popular country band The Tex Pistols, featuring his good friend Mark Tinson.
Natural was a collection of songs Gibbons had written and started recording in the '90s before he suffered spasmodic dysphonia. The majority of the songs featured vocals from Newcastle musicians Kevin Bennett, Brien McVernon, Michael Hawke, Peter DeJong, Justin Ngariki, Julie Wilson, Ty Penshorn and his daughter Sophie Gibbons.
The release of Natural and its subsequent launch show at Lizotte's in 2017 ignited Gibbons' urge to be creative again.
While the inability to sing had stifled his songwriting, the 63-year-old decided to use his songbook as the basis for a memoir about his life.
The result was A Larrikin's Life in Lyrics, a biography chronicling Gibbons' life growing up in Tenambit to becoming a hard-working musician playing in Europe and around the Hunter seven nights a week.
"The topic I chose, my life, was because I was going through my back catalogue and I realised all those songs together, all the lyrics, told the story of my life from childhood to now anyway," Gibbons says.
"So I thought that's a unique aspect to the book. Every section, every part of the book, has a song lyric next to it to illustrate the story I've just written. There's nearly 100 songs in there."
A Larrikin's Life in Lyrics has been a therapeutic exercise for Gibbons.
"With the career ending so abruptly and badly, I didn't handle it," he says. "It took me 20 years to really come to terms with it.
"The first 10 years after it I was a zombie. I was just existing. I needed to do something like this to come to terms with it."
It took me 20 years to really come to terms with it.- Tony Gibbons, aka Tony Johns
The book also had some unexpected benefits. After completing the four-year project, Gibbons wrote the song, Climbing Mountains, his first in more than 20 years.
"It sums up my whole life in one song and it's right at the end of the book," he says. "The book encouraged that process in me."
Gibbons worked on the track during lockdown online with the help of his old Newcastle musician mates, Brett Reid (DV8) and Jeff Dunn (The Orphans), who live in Austria and France respectively.
Reid sang the track and Dunn played drums, while Gibbons added guitar and harmonica. Gibbons hopes to finish Climbing Mountains at a later date with the help of Mark Tinson.
Since the onset of spasmodic dysphonia, Gibbons has continued to work in the Newcastle music scene as a lead guitarist with covers acts Empty Pockets, Sass & the Boss and Zodiac Moon.
However, he admits it's not the same. He laments the gradual shift away from live music towards poker machines and TV screens in pubs and clubs.
"People went into the pub to watch you play," he says. "That was the difference.
"They got to know you because there was a lot of residency gigs where I was at that venue every Friday night for three years.
"So you got to know all your audience on a first-name basis and they got to know the words of your songs.
"It's so different now. It's hard to even get someone to look up at you. They're playing Keno, they're watching the telly."
Tony Gibbons' A Larrikin's Life In Lyrics is available through Amazon Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.