The Olive Tree Market 9am to 3pm, Civic Park, Newcastle. The biggest line-up of stallholders this year.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, 532 Wine Country Drive, Pokolbin. Also on Sunday.
Morisset Showground Markets 7.30am to 1pm, 40 Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Mayfield Scout Markets 9am, 15 Ida Street, Mayfield.
The Marina Market 4pm to 8pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival 10am to 6pm, Maitland Gaol.
Classic Boat Festival North Coast Speedboat Classics is holding a two-day "Go and Show" festival celebrating classic boats from the 1950s to the '80s. On Saturday the boats will be cruising around the northern end of Lake Macquarie, departing from Marmong Point Marina at about 11am. On Sunday from 10am the focus will turn to the grounds of the marina where there will be food, drinks and live music.
Giant Book Sale 10am to 3pm, Sketchley Cottage Pioneer Museum, cnr Adelaide and Sketchley streets, Raymond Terrace. Cash sales only.
Lake Mac Open Studios Artists and makers are throwing open their studio doors to the public. Go behind the scenes, meet the artists and learn about the creative process. You can also purchase unique artworks to take home. Details and addresses at arts.lakemac.com.au/Events/Lake-Mac-Open-Studios. Also on Sunday.
Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix 11am, Cessnock. Markets, food trucks, a jumping castle, entertainment and face painting for the kids. This is a free spectator event. Details at postiebikegp.com.au. Also on Sunday.
Military Memorabilia Display 9am to 3pm, Cessnock RSL Sub Branch, 70 Wollombi Road, Cessnock. Also on Sunday.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. Also Sunday. Until January 26.
Wellbeing & Mystic Festival 9.30am to 3.30pm, Speers Point Park. Spiritual readings, spirit guide drawings, aura photography, market stalls, interactive African drumming with Earthen Rhythm, trike rides, children's yoga and book readings, face painting, amusement rides and more.
Newcastle Pride Fair Day 11am to 8pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton. A fun, family-friendly event in a safe and inclusive environment. Entertainment, Homegrown Markets, community stalls and more.
Waratah Girls' Choir 40th Anniversary Concert 4pm to 6pm, St Philip's Christian College Theatre, Waratah.
Inflatables on the Green 11am to 3.30pm, Club Charlestown. $10 per child for up to four hours of fun. Also on Sunday.
The Last 5 Years 2pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Jason Robert Brown's intimate window into a couple's doomed marriage. Directed by Jody Miller, accompanied by Mercia Buck, and starring CONDA Award winners Rachel Davies and Zac Smith. Tickets at sticktickets.com.au.
Heath Franklin's Chopper - The Silencer 7pm and 9pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Newcastle Roller Derby - Grand Final 6pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Harbour Hellcats vs Bogey Rollers.
Maitland's Got Talent 7pm to 11pm, The Caly, Maitland. An open mic and talent search.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Nelson Bay Legacy Market 9am, Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival 10am to 4pm, Maitland Gaol.
The Quokkas Live at the Museum 10.30am to noon, Newcastle Museum. A free live concert suitable for all ages. Bring a picnic blanket to sit on the lawn. If it's raining, concert will be moved indoors.
Health, Wealth & Wellbeing - Newcastle 10am to 4pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre. Inspirational talks, industry professionals, healthcare products, children's entertainment, workshops, demonstrations and more.
Snowys Sensational Pie & Music Festival 10am to 5pm, Full Throttle BBQ, 10 Yangan Drive, Beresfield.
Maitland Rail Museum Open Day 10am to 3pm, Mount Dee Road and Junction Street, The Old Bathhouse, Telarah.
Sukimama Merewether Surf Life Saving Club Takeover 4pm to 7pm. Handmade dumplings and Korean street food.
Margan Aperitivo Takeover 2pm to 6pm, Humbug Newcastle, 87-89 Hunter Street.
Vera Blue 8pm, Saturday, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Fresh from the release of her album Mercurial, the indie-pop songstress performs her biggest Newcastle show.
NTL Landmarks 3pm, Saturday, Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West. The Newcastle indie four-piece launch their new single Car Rides from the rooftop with Not Good, Not Bad and Chai Chester.
The Soul Movers 7pm, Sunday, Wickham Park Oval. Ex-Wiggle Murray Cook returns with his retro soul-rock party band.
Come What May Exhibition by Mariko Konno about unconditional love, courage, faith and self acceptance. Opening night Saturday, 6pm, Playstate Curate, 8 Union Street, Newcastle West. Until November 25.
