Classic Boat Festival North Coast Speedboat Classics is holding a two-day "Go and Show" festival celebrating classic boats from the 1950s to the '80s. On Saturday the boats will be cruising around the northern end of Lake Macquarie, departing from Marmong Point Marina at about 11am. On Sunday from 10am the focus will turn to the grounds of the marina where there will be food, drinks and live music.

