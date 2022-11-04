LETTERS: The 'obsession' that's caused housing crisis

WE should be alarmed, but not surprised, by the recent announcement by Legal Aid that we have a housing crisis. ("Housing insecurity 'crisis'", Herald, 3/11).
There will be dozens of reasons advanced as to why this has occurred, but while most will have some validity the real reason is less obvious: politicians have an obsession with GDP.
It's a belief that assumes rising GDP demonstrates good economic management.
And one of the big drivers of GDP is the housing market, which just on the value of dwellings bought and sold, came to equal one-third of the national economy.
As a consequence politicians have in the past put in place measures like negative gearing and high immigration in order to bolster the housing market while ignoring the terrible consequences for home seekers.
However, there is a chance that our new treasurer will implement his promised wellbeing index as an alternative to GDP, but the problem has become so immense it may be a case of too little, too late.
I WRITE in solidarity with the many letters in Wednesday's column in support of the MP for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery.
Among all those interested in the comings and goings of Hunter region politics, I believe Ms Hornery is the most popular MP in the entire region and hasn't earned this respect from across the political divide from longevity alone.
Sonia is the daughter of an orphan and a truck driver, had a public housing upbringing, was a public school system teacher, unionist, local government councillor, is a respected Labor rebel and has been repeatedly endorsed by Wallsend's 'true believer' Labor rank and file to represent them.
The late PM Bob Hawke often used the endearing term 'the mob' when referring to the Australian electorate, so I'll finish on another hard-truth for those east of Turton Road causing her trouble: Sonia is one of the western suburbs mob and proud of it.
You mess with her - you're messing with all of them - and I'll bet the 75.44 per cent of the mob that put her there will back her with or without the Labor brand.
Therefore, to those agitating: be very, very careful what you wish for and how you go about getting it.
I FIND it astounding, the paranoia and lack of compassion, being shown towards a small group of women and children who have been through hell because of their loyalty to their misguided husbands.
They've already been punished for their actions; spending years in a hell hole called a refugee camp.
These are young women and children, and Australian citizens, they deserve a chance to right their wrongs, and particularly the children being given the same opportunities as any other Australian children.
I BELIEVE my views and ambition to help make this planet more liveable has not been understood or recognised as being important.
Unfortunately, we are becoming aware (too late) that there are a couple of issues that need urgent attention and are not front and centre of everyday people's lives.
Apart from climate change being the "greatest challenge of our time", I believe the most desperate circumstance is the future of today's children.
There are several reasons for this situation.
This is not the forum for the complicated task of child rearing in the 21st century to be discussed except to say a few assertions are evident, for example, racism, status in society, health, education, poverty and your parent's genes to name a few.
Media outlets are constrained by ownership moguls who have currently been able to survive and profit by reporting some well recognised unmitigated and atrocious events.
It is probably time to "hang up my boots" and hope Julie Robinson and a few like-minded up and coming enthusiasts have a go .
NASA demonstrated a little over a month ago that it could divert the orbit of a 'planet killer' asteroid, to save earth.
Nevertheless, we remain in danger.
The chances of an asteroid or a comet hitting earth are positive and not zero.
It estimated that 17,000 or 60 per cent of near earth objects (NEOs) remain undetected.
Even a small NEO hitting earth could end it for humanity.
Humanity got its evolutionary start 65 million years ago, with the destruction of the non-avian dinosaurs by the Chicxulub impactor.
Maybe earth would be well rid of humanity.
People continue to trash and degrade earth's biosphere and destroy other species, whilst making excuses and rationalisations.
Another impact might wipe the slate of life almost clean, and allow life on earth to make a fresh evolutionary start without humans.
Maybe another impact would be God calling 'time'.
Any god could now be fed up with humanity's lousy stewardship of the home he has lent them.
IT'S hard to believe that an Australian government is pursuing a dream that 80 per cent of power will be coming from solar and wind energy by the year 2030.
Using proven facts, "not wishful thinking", solar and wind energy are productive on average 35 per cent of the time, to expect this 35 per cent of time to power Australia for 80 per cent of the time by using storage facilities is a long way off, maybe too far off, the magnitude and cost of present day logistics and technology available, would bankrupt the government and destroy our economy.
Surely, I am not the only one who knows you can't squeeze 80 per cent of time into 35 per cent of time economically, surely common sense will prevail before it's too late?
MINING and burning coal to produce energy has been judged by the United Nations and a great many scientists as being the major cause of human-induced climate change.
There is a mountain of evidence available that overwhelmingly supports the views of the UN and many scientists.
It is beyond normal understanding that mining and burning coal to produce energy is still allowable in Australia.
One can only assume that as long as mining coal continues to earn massive dollars for Australia any change in respect to its mining and ultimate burning to produce energy will be most unlikely.
The mighty dollar rules supreme.
ARE push-bike riders a law to themselves? The footpaths along Hunter Street are not cycleways. I don't mind when they ride slowly, but when they are going fast it is not good, especially when someone walks out of a shop front and nearly gets run over. Maybe it's about time the police cracked down on cyclists. The last place we need Tour de France wannabes is on the footpaths.
REGARDING the vandalism to children's play equipment at Webb Park, Redhead. What sort of mindless imbecile goes to a kids play area, with a power tool, cutting down the very popular flying fox? This area is well attended by hundreds of children. What's wrong with these vandals?
ROSS Garnaut asserts that "Hydrogen from renewable electricity will become the main process of reducing iron ore to metal ...", ('Superpower' status is on our horizon", Herald, 3/11). Has such a process ever been demonstrated at scale, anywhere?
KEN Thornton, (Shorty Takes, 3/11), asks how important is price if we have regular blackouts and power restrictions. He then goes on to ask how much we are prepared to pay. I would suggest it would be more to the point to ask 'how much are we able to pay'?
LAST Thursday night on Q&A, treasurer Jim Chalmers answered budget questions. Many are doing it tough. My question is what does his government intend doing about doctors rorting Medicare of billions of dollars? This is theft on a grand scale at the expense of all Australians.
GREG Hunt, (Short Takes, 2/11), whether or not you choose to believe for whatever reasons that money from Daniel Andrews is somehow tainted, the fact remains that the government already sponsor the Australian Football League, National Rugby League, Cricket Australia, Australian Rugby Union, and Football Australia. The money being spent to sponsor the Australian Diamonds netball team is coming from already allocated funds. No new taxes are being spent, and even if there were, it would literally average $2.27 extra tax per person, per year.
PETER C Jones; Diamonds, Opals who cares what the netball team is called? (Short Takes, 4/11). How about cubic zirconias? That's more in line with their commercial worth compared to viable sports.
WHO sweeps the dirt off the steps of a church these days? Or is that job now also being contracted out?
