Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: The 'obsession' that's caused housing crisis

By Letters to the Editor
November 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: The 'obsession' that's caused housing crisis

WE should be alarmed, but not surprised, by the recent announcement by Legal Aid that we have a housing crisis. ("Housing insecurity 'crisis'", Herald, 3/11).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.