LETTERS: The 'obsession' that's caused housing crisis

GREG Hunt, (Short Takes, 2/11), whether or not you choose to believe for whatever reasons that money from Daniel Andrews is somehow tainted, the fact remains that the government already sponsor the Australian Football League, National Rugby League, Cricket Australia, Australian Rugby Union, and Football Australia. The money being spent to sponsor the Australian Diamonds netball team is coming from already allocated funds. No new taxes are being spent, and even if there were, it would literally average $2.27 extra tax per person, per year.