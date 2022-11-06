City shouldn't be treated like quiet suburb

WHAT an excellent editorial tackling climate change ("No, climate change is not an 'act of God'"). Highlighting the extreme weather tipping point we have reached is timely. And calling out the complacency of "successive governments" is necessary. We must accept the scientific truth that human activities are causing our planet to warm, and continue to warm, even as we seek to reduce our emissions. As citizens, now is the time to band together and demand that governments both implement urgent emissions reductions efforts and assist us to adapt to the changing climate. As climate scientist, Joelle Gergis, explains, this decade is "humanity's moment". Together we must implement solutions that ensure the safest, healthiest, most prosperous future for our children.