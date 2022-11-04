Newcastle Herald
Newcastle council is 'reviewing' its pools, but tenders have already closed seeking private operators for up to 21 years

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 5 2022 - 10:54am, first published 5:00am
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker, who represented Australia at the 2020 Olympics, in front of Lambton Pool's signature diving tower in March this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

TENDERS have been called to lease Newcastle's five suburban swimming pools for up to 21 years from next July, which Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery says is at odds with multiple pledges not to privatise the pools.

