Kris Lees looks to winning combination at Rosehill

Kris Lees will turn to his imports from Melbourne Cup-winning team Australian Bloodstock at Rosehill's Five Diamonds meeting on Saturday after scratching Big Dance winner Rustic Steel from the $2 million feature.
Rustic Steel won the inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) on Tuesday at Randwick and Lees was contemplating a run in the Five Diamonds (1800m) on a four-day turnaround.
However, Lees decided on Friday against the bold plan and will instead likely race the Newcastle horse of the year in the $1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla in two weeks. That leaves Lees with an all-Australian Bloodstock team for Rosehill.
The Hunter syndication company, which captured their second Melbourne Cup on Tuesday at Flemington when Gold Trip prevailed, have five Lees-trained runners at Rosehill, including two in the $500,000 Hot Danish Stakes (1400m).
Samoot is stepping up in the group 2 for fillies and mares race after narrowly missing with a late burst down the outside in a benchmark 88 over 1200m on a soft Randwick surface on October 22. Before that, the five-year-old won well in easier company over 1250m on heavy going at Canterbury.
Lees also has British import Night Of Romance making her Australian debut. The five-year-old won five of 18 starts in England and Ireland and was second at group 3 level in Tipperary over 1509m in August.
Lees said it was hard to judge how the addition would measure up, especially with Rosehill rated a Good 4 on Friday.
"The small time we've had her, she's pleased us," he said. "She's got good form and was bought by the right people. They know what they're doing, so I expect she'll be competitive.
"I suppose the new thing for her will be the firmer ground. Hopefully she's comfortable on that.
"Samoot, she's better on wet tracks too. But she certainly deserves a chance at the better grade and I think she'll be competitive.
"She'll get back off them, so she's relying on a few factors there. I think they'll roll a little bit there, so hopefully it sets up well for them."
He also has Cessnock Cup winner Our Candidate (race three), Ventura Ocean (five) and Spangler (10) racing.
"He's always a chance," Lees said of Our Candidate, which could back up in the $300,000 The Beauford next Saturday at Newcastle.
"And I'm looking forward to a couple of others resuming in Spangler and Ventura Ocean, who are both good little chances."
At Flemington, Lees has Luncies drawn well in eight for the $300,000 Queen's Cup (2600m). Luncies was a luckless ninth in the Geelong Cup last start after being posted wide.
"He's come through it well," Lees said. "He's going terrific and is due for a change in luck, and he's coming out of the right form races, so I think he'll be quite competitive there."
Lees, meanwhile, will have Gem Song and potentially Never Talk in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m) at Newcastle next Saturday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
