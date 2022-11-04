Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees looks to winning combination at Rosehill

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 4 2022 - 8:30pm
Kris Lees-trained Our Candidate, on the outside, winning the Cessnock Cup last start at Newcastle. Picture Newcastle Racecourse

Kris Lees will turn to his imports from Melbourne Cup-winning team Australian Bloodstock at Rosehill's Five Diamonds meeting on Saturday after scratching Big Dance winner Rustic Steel from the $2 million feature.

