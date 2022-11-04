Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

William Tyrrell's foster mum acquitted of lying

By Neve Brissenden
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Tyrrell's foster mother has been acquitted of giving false or misleading evidence. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The foster mother of missing boy William Tyrrell did not lie to the NSW Crime Commission about hitting a different foster child with a wooden spoon, a magistrate has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.