Newcastle star French Martini ready to fire in Topgun

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 5 2022 - 8:00am
Connections celebrate French Martini's win in the Black Top last month. Picture supplied

Newcastle owner Adam Brandt never imagined French Martini would get an invite into the group 1 Topgun (525m) at the Meadows, let alone be the favourite from box one.

