Newcastle star French Martini ready to fire in Topgun

Newcastle owner Adam Brandt never imagined French Martini would get an invite into the group 1 Topgun (525m) at the Meadows, let alone be the favourite from box one.
So much so that three months ago, he booked a surprise family trip to the Gold Coast for this weekend.
Now Brandt and his wife Kristy are planning a mad dash to Melbourne to watch their star compete Saturday night in the $150,000-to-the-winner race.
"When she got picked, we were over the moon because in my opinion that's just a massive achievement, just to be picked in the top eight, on form, healthy, fit sprinters in the country," Brandt said.
"That was a buzz. I never dreamed of it.
"Whenever we go somewhere, we check the greyhound calendar.
"I knew the Melbourne Cup was coming up, and we were taking the kids to Queensland up to the theme parks. I said to book it in for the fifth because then we'll be back for the Melbourne Cup heats. I knew she'd be in that but thought she won't make the Topgun.
"This was three months ago, so now we're flying up to the Gold Coast tomorrow, giving the kids to Kristy's family, then hopping back on a plane to Melbourne, the wife and me, watching the Topgun, then flying back to the Gold Coast the next morning to do Sea World.
"I just didn't think she'd be in it, but she just keeps getting better and better, so it's a massive thrill."
It will be the Peter Lagogiane-trained French Martini's first race since her victory at The Gardens in the group 2 Black Top on October 7.
"She's going good," Brandt said. "She went down to the Meadows after the Black Top and did a really good trial, she went 29.72 in an exhibition between races.
"Peter went back the following Saturday to Sandown and trialled her there. She went 29.63 and it was shocking day, blowing a gale. We weren't too happy with that time and she pulled up gingerly, but she's good to go."
French Martini has been plagued by wide draws so Brandt was pleased to finally get "a good one in a big race".
"But it doesn't mean much in a race like this. You are still going to need a lot of luck and to do everything right."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
