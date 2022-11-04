Trainer Andrew Stapleford chases group 1 start with One For The Rodi

Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford will hunt a group 1 start for One For The Rodi when he steps him up in the 3YO Stakes at Menangle on Saturday night.
One For The Rodi, bred and part-owned by Stapleford, has won four of five starts, missing out only when striking trouble in a Chalice heat at Bathurst in March.
The gelding was on track for the main Breeders Challenge series before a paddock accident sidelined him until a comeback win at Tamworth on October 20.
He now needs a win in the $20,400 race on Saturday night to qualify on prizemoney into the group 1, $100,000 True Blue edition of the Breeders Challenge next week. A placing could also be enough if others drop out.
However, he faces a tough task from the outside gate in his Menangle debut.
"It will be hard, it's a pretty hot field," Stapleford said.
"He's a decent little horse but we wouldn't have taken him there this early except we need the prizemoney.
"We won with him first-up at Newcastle and had him ready for the Breeders Challenge but he went through the fence. He crashed his head up bad and scratched himself to pieces. We missed a few weeks and we haven't had time to do anything.
"If he was a bit more seasoned, I'd give him more of a chance against those horses. But the market has underestimated him."
The win at Tamworth was on the same day Stapleford's daughter, Sophie, was announced as a Jets A-League Women's signing.
Sophie, a standout with Maitland this NPLW season, has fought back from a brain tumour to win her first national league contract at age 28.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
