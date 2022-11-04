Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jonah Somasundaram jailed for 14 years over 'abhorrent' rape of student in Newcastle share house

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

Warning: this story contains content that some readers may find upsetting

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.