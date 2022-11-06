Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald editorial, November 7, 2022: US mid-terms matter to Australia

By Editorial
November 7 2022 - 4:00am
Biden on the campaign trail in 2020.

Given this week's mid-term elections in the US are a referendum on the Biden presidency it seems probable the Democrats are headed for defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

