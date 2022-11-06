In the 2014 mid-term elections the Republicans won the Senate while the Democrats, under President Obama, held onto the House of Representatives. During the 2018 mid-term elections the Democrats took the House of Representatives while the Republicans, under President Trump, held the Senate. While both Trump and Obama had to fall back on executive orders to drive their respective agendas there was still a balance of power within Congress. Obama issued 276 executive orders, or 35 a year, during his eight year term. Trump issued 220 or 55 a year, during his four years.