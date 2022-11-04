HAMILTON-WICKHAM captain Ben Balcomb says the Pumas will unveil two debutants on Saturday in a bid to help "get our season back on track".
Finding themselves winless after the opening four rounds and out of contention for the Tom Locker Cup one-day final, Hamwicks have selected first timers Jet Mason and Selman Hassan.
Mason, who hails from Port Macquarie, arrived at the Newcastle District Cricket Association club this season and bowls leg-spin while all-rounder Hassan gets an "overdue" call up to the top grade.
MORE IN SPORT:
"Jet's new to the club, only just turned 18 and is a leg-spinner so I'm excited to see how he goes," Balcomb said.
"Young Selman has been at the club for a long time and played twos the last few years. He's only 18 as well and probably been unlucky up until now not to play ones. So it's a little bit overdue and we're excited for him."
Hamwicks paceman Harry Dwyer has also been recalled for Saturday's fifth-round clash, the last of the 40-over format, against Waratah-Mayfield at Passmore Oval.
"He [Dwyer] played second grade last week, not so much based on performance but more because he's away for a month on holidays starting next week," Balcomb said.
"So after playing only one game [in round two] we didn't really think we could justify dropping anyone else so with him being away it sort of made sense to try and have some continuity for the team. But after how we went against Charlestown we had to shake things up because we need to get a win on the board."
It's been a disjointed start to Hamwicks' campaign with two wash outs nestled either side of back-to-back losses, going down to Stockton in a grand final replay followed by Charlestown last weekend.
This means the Pumas sit next to upcoming opponents Waratah, Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo as the four teams yet to taste victory in 2022-23.
"We needed to make some changes, especially after our poor outing last week against Charlestown," Balcomb said.
"We thought we'd go with youth and energy to see if we can get our season back on track."
Shaun Burgess, Ed Nott and Matt Shaw are the players to drop out of the first XI.
Balcomb, Rhys Hanlon and Matt Webber are still among the mainstays while Sam Webber retired after last season.
Hamwicks have claimed four of the most recent 10 Tom Locker Cup titles (12-13, 14-15, 18-19, 19-20), but they now turn their attention to moving up the overall ladder.
Two-day matches get underway next weekend.
Balcomb remained confident of getting on Passmore despite rainfall on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Waratah-Mayfield are missing key all-rounder Jonty Durrheim on Saturday.
Elsewhere and former NSW Country representative Andrew Somerville is back for a short stint at Toronto, lining up alongside younger brother Matt. The Kookaburras host joint leaders Stockton, who have Dylan Robertson unavailable.
Charlestown have Chris Connors replacing Chris Rendina (illness) at Kahibah Oval while Wallsend's Jacob Page (injured) looks set for a few weeks on the sidelines.
University are down skipper Josh Bennett (wedding) against visiting Cardiff.
Wests welcome back Joseph Price against Belmont at Cahill Oval.
Merewether are unchanged against City at Townson Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.