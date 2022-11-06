Lake Macquarie City Council chief executive Morven Cameron has pleaded with opposition leader Chris Minns to address a housing infrastructure bottleneck in the Hunter if Labor wins the March state election.
Ms Cameron told Mr Minns at a Business Hunter breakfast last week that delays in Transport for NSW approvals were holding up $22 billion in residential investment in the region.
"In Morisset alone we've got 4000 homes and 6500 jobs waiting for a road that regional transport are not able to provide," she said. "We then find federal money and still regional transport are not able to do the work."
Mr Minns identified steamlining the state's planning system as a key target for Labor if it forms government next year.
"The Planning Department is just not progressing enough new stock and new housing for the NSW market, and as a result it is putting enormous pressure on housing prices," he said.
"We need about 45,000 new properties to keep pace with inflation. At the moment we're in the mid-20s."
He said planning delays in NSW were forcing investors to look to other states.
There are tens of thousands of lots ready to go in this region; we just need the infrastructure to support it.- Morven Cameron
"This state's got to understand it's a competition for capital. We've got to get competitive when it comes to supply."
Ms Cameron, speaking on behalf of a regional planning alliance including the Hunter Joint Organisation of councils and business groups, said the Hunter had attracted investment but longstanding problems getting answers out of Transport for NSW's regional office had created a bottleneck.
"The planning alliance did some maths. There's about $22 billion of development in this region that is waiting for regional transport, not necessarily to build the infrastructure but to make decisions about the infrastructure," she said.
"Can I ask that as well as looking at the planning system you look at the share of infrastructure that the region needs for houses.
"We don't have a supply problem here; we have an infrastructure pipeline that is holding up the supply.
"There are tens of thousands of lots ready to go in this region; we just need the infrastructure to support it."
Mr Minns said Labor would announce housing affordability measures before the vote in March.
"We recognise that we have a special responsibility just by virtue of the fact that there are many Labor members of parliament representing Hunter constituencies," he said.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
