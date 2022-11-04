DRINKS REVIEW: Brookie Pilsner perfect for barbecue season

FINALLY the weather is warming up and, naturally, the fast-approaching summer has beer connoisseurs reaching for pilsners. Nomad Brewing Co, from Sydney's northern beaches, has developed a highly reliable pilsner that is perfect for warm days and barbecues. Some pilsners can get caught ramping up the Czech and German hops into overload for that traditional spice and zest, and leave some drinkers behind. Then there's others that play it too safe and end up producing a glorified Euro lager, which is fine if you're on a Contiki trip and sleeping in a Prague backpackers, but not if you're searching for something more intriguing. Brookie Pilsner gets the balance right. There's enough spicy and fruity hops to keep you interested, but it's offset by an Aussie wheat sweetness to guarantee sessionability and genuine refreshment.