DRINKS REVIEW: Brookie Pilsner perfect for barbecue season

FINALLY the weather is warming up and, naturally, the fast-approaching summer has beer connoisseurs reaching for pilsners. Nomad Brewing Co, from Sydney's northern beaches, has developed a highly reliable pilsner that is perfect for warm days and barbecues. Some pilsners can get caught ramping up the Czech and German hops into overload for that traditional spice and zest, and leave some drinkers behind. Then there's others that play it too safe and end up producing a glorified Euro lager, which is fine if you're on a Contiki trip and sleeping in a Prague backpackers, but not if you're searching for something more intriguing. Brookie Pilsner gets the balance right. There's enough spicy and fruity hops to keep you interested, but it's offset by an Aussie wheat sweetness to guarantee sessionability and genuine refreshment.
Everyone loves a good party trick, and mixing cocktails is a good one. Making cocktails just got a whole lot easier thanks to the team at Tails Cocktails. They've released four pre-batched, bar-quality cocktails using premium spirits such as Bombay Sapphire gin and 42Below vodka. I tried the espresso martini and passionfruit martini cocktail. No shot glasses or measuring needed here - I just poured the cocktail into a shaker, added ice and gave it a good jiggle. The passionfruit martini was a bit too sweet for me, but also quite sour. Strong on the passionfruit with a hint of coconut, it was easy drinking. The espresso martini, too, was a little sweet for my palate, but it did hit the right flavour notes and the finish was excellent. These ready-made cocktails will definitely add some fun to your next get-together.
CHRISTMAS is just over the horizon and so today we focus on two delightful award-winning whites ideal for festive season drinking and out-of-the ordinary gift-giving. This semillon is from the 5.47-hectare Ekerts Rd, Pokolbin, vineyard of Sydney lawyer and former Institute of Company Directors CEO John Colvin and his wife Robyn. In this year's Hunter Boutique Wine Show at Maitland it won the Karl Stockhausen Award, honouring the late, great winemaker and wine judge, for the best white of the show and the open vintage semillon trophy. It's green-tinted light gold and has ginger blossom scents and crisp, elegant grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows green apple, lemon sorbet, mineral and nascent toast and honey and a finish of flinty acid. It will go beautifully with oysters and cellar eight years. With other Colvin Maitland trophy winners -the $55 2009 De Beyers Vineyard Semillon and the $120 2007 De Beyers Vineyard Shiraz - it's at colvinwines.com.au.
THIS riesling from the Mudgee-based Stein winery was grown on the Orange Wine Region Angullong vineyard at Millthorp, and won the best off-dry white trophy at the 2022 NSW Small Winemakers Show at Forbes. It is straw-hued and has honeysuckle aromas and expressive ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays pear, loquat, gunmetal and honey elements and slatey acid plays at the finish. Good with sweet and sour pork and fried rice and cellar seven years. Half-dry is a wine style called Halbtrocken in Germany and features residual sugar, providing an interesting contrast with another Stein current release, the refreshingly crisp $40 2022 Dry Riesling made from high-altitude vineyards at Mudgee. It is at robertstein.com.au, bottle shops and the Pipeclay Lane, Mudgee, cellar door, which adjoins the free-entry Robert Stein Vintage Motor Cycle Museum - a treasure trove of motor bikes, ranging from 1927 Douglas and AJS models to a 1973 Husqvarna and a 1976 BMW.
