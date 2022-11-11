Horizons widen as MITS rises to challenge Advertising Feature

Representatives of MITS Alloy savour victory after being named 2022 Manufacturer of the Year (50 or more staff) at the HMA Awards. Picture supplied.

MITS Alloy was humbled to be named Manufacturer Of The Year (50 employees or more) at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards for 2022.

The company specialises in the manufacture of high-end aluminium ute trays and canopies for four-wheel drive utes across the recreational touring and trade sectors from its facility in Mayfield North, Newcastle.



It has experienced unprecedented challenges and rapid growth across all aspects of operations in Newcastle in recent years, with significant investment in machinery, personnel and systems to ensure sustainable future expansion.



MITS Alloy entered the awards to highlight this rapid growth and showcase how a local manufacturer is doing its part to support local suppliers, jobs, apprenticeships and industry.



"MITS Alloy would like to thank all of our customers, past and present, for your continued support of local manufacturing and industry," Managing Director and Owner Tim Lightfoot said.



"As we strive for continual improvement and growth, this achievement is a reflection of the effort of our valued employees working towards our future goals."

With close to 75 full-time employees, MITS Alloy, has scaled from what started as a single person operation in early 2012, going from strength to strength designing and manufacturing cutting edge industrial products and specialty tooling for the mining and transportation industry.



"MITS Alloy was born from the ever-increasing number of requests that were received for quality trays, canopies, toolboxes and service bodies that could stand up to the harsh abuse of work and mine sites," Tim said.



"Over the last five years, the 'shed' has grown from a small single bay to spanning across multiple locations and a dozen buildings to incorporate lean production strategies and introduced advanced manufacturing techniques and procedures."



MITS Alloy manages everything in-house, from powder coating to 12V installations, and gained certified status as an Australian-made product in 2020.

"Throughout our expansion, product line refinements and extensive R&D programs have been established that cover hundreds of thousands of kilometres annually, meaning continual improvement across our product offerings," Tim said.



"This real-world testing leads to innovative features not seen anywhere else in the sector and places MITS Alloy at the forefront of the tray and canopy market.



"Partnerships with local material and hardware suppliers has supported local industry and jobs, and key alignments with other premium after-market accessory suppliers means the optional extras we supply are of the same quality that MITS Alloy customers expect."

Helping customers realize their dream utility vehicle for work, play, and/or both, has become a reality for the team at MITS Alloy not only here in Australia, but also in locations around the globe, including North America and New Zealand.



"Whether it is during the initial consultation stage, production of your new tray and canopy, handing over your pride and joy or listening to feedback and ideas in our after-sales support team, every MITS Alloy employee is as passionate as you about exploration and off-road adventure," Timothy said.



"We are here to help you get the most out of your investment in your vehicle."