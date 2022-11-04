He's the first entertainer to be bestowed Newcastle's Freeman of the City and the celebration was certainly fitting to that job title.
Fletcher's Phil Mahoney became the 16th recipient of the lifetime achievement award at Newcastle City Hall on Friday in recognition of his numerous contributions to charities, entertainment and even the meat industry.
In fact there's not much Mr Mahoney hasn't done.
He mentored homegrown international country music star Morgan Evans and Derek Redfern of Young Talent Time fame, introduced The Wiggles on stage for their first concert and performed on P&O cruises.
He raised the first funds for The Calvary Mater hospital's oncology clinic, and has done charity work for Camp Quality, the Australian Heart Foundation, No Kids Hungry Australia, Black Dog Institute, Melanoma Institute, and Foster Carers Association.
Throughout the 1970s and '80s he worked as a Commonwealth Meat Inspector, changing the way the industry responded to zoonotic diseases, such as Q-Fever, brucellosis, and leptospirosis. He said at the time meat workers were becoming very ill, which doctors were writing it off as a virus but through the Newcastle Herald, he raise awareness of how badly the sick workers were being treated and how serious the zoonotic diseases were.
But despite all this, Mr Mahoney describes all of his contributions as "a challenge rather than a chore".
"I never expected to receive anything for anything I do," he said. "I love doing it.
"When I look back on a lot of those things that I've done, I've always tried to help people in any field really. So I feel very proud of them all."
He said he had sourced inspiration throughout his life from John F. Kennedy's presidential inauguration address in 1961.
"When he said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country' - I'll always remember that and try to live up to this statement," Mr Mahoney said.
Mr Mahoney said he actually started his singing career in city hall at eight-years-old.
"My sister asked me would I sing at the Swing Into Spring fashion parade," he said. "That's where I started and I'm still going.
"I don't do as much now myself, but if anything comes up I never knock anything back. I'm still doing my fundraising."
He's also still managing Derek Redfern, who performed at Mr Mahoney's award ceremony on Friday. Redfern had the crowd clapping along - even finishing with All My Loving complete with four audience members donning sparkly hats and leading the song.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Mr Mahoney's application was a "standout".
"I'm very privileged to meet so many wonderful people," she told the crowd. "But every now and again, you get a real gem.
"I believe it was your son that sent in your application for this award. And it was a real standout... when we looked at the breadth of the work that Phil has done."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
