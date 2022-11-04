Newcastle Herald
Lake Mac ferry is permanently cancelling all services after this weekend

Jim Kellar
Jim Kellar
November 4 2022
Lake Mac Ferry general manager Peter Hanrahan next to his ferry when service commenced at the beginning of 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lake Mac Ferry has hit a tsunami: the fledgling service announced on Facebook on Friday afternoon it will discontinue its service after this coming weekend.

Local News

