The Jets' four American signings all made an impact as a new-look Newcastle drew 2-2 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers in their first hit-out against A-League Women's opponents on Saturday.
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith got in behind the Wanderers backline and produced a clinical finish to score in the trial match while attacking midfielder Murphy Agnew found the back of the net with a well-struck free kick in the first half.
Compatriots Emily Garnier, a towering centre-back, and fullback Cannon Clough also gave Jets coach Ash Wilson plenty to smile about in the 90-minute hit-out hosted by Western Sydney.
"They all have a lot of qualities that we found really desirable when we were doing our scouting, and they've fit well into the training environment and into the team," Wilson said after the trial game on Saturday.
"Today all four of them made really positive contributions. Sarah scored. We pressed and then got her into an area and she finished well. Murphy scored off a free kick. Emily made a clearance off the line to keep us at two-all and Cannon made some really important forward runs."
The Jets led 2-1 at the break and Wilson made several changes throughout the second half.
Centre-back Taren King is on the comeback from a knee injury and was the only contracted player of 17 who did not take the field. Three of Newcastle's four scholarship holders also got some match minutes. Lara Gooch is returning from an ankle injury and did not play.
"There were some really positive signs in terms of the things that we've been working on, and we got everyone on so it was good to see different people in different areas," Wilson said.
"Obviously, the game changes a little bit when you make bulk changes but, overall, I was very happy with the intent and the intensity that the girls played at. In terms of the things we've been trying to implement, I could see them striving to do that, so that was positive.
"There are still things that we can learn from it. We copped a couple of goals off certain-area defending, so we'll be able to go back and review that and adjust training to improve in those areas."
The game is one of just two hit-outs against ALW opposition that the Jets will get ahead of their season-opener with Brisbane in Queensland on November 19.
Newcastle travel to Sydney next Saturday for a trial with the Sky Blues to round out a short pre-season.
"It will be a little bit more refining," Wilson said.
"We'll see in terms of the rotations. I need to make sure that when we go to Brisbane we're ready to go and we've got those clear combinations."
