Dominant Newcastle Blasters book finals spot in Country Cricket NSW women's T20 Regional Bash

Newcastle women's coach Tommy Anderson believes the Country Cricket NSW T20 Regional Bash title is theirs to lose after a dominant display to top the northern pool.
The Blasters were rarely troubled in the two-day carnival staged at Tuggerah Regional Sports Complex.
They produced a nine-wicket victory over Northern Inland on Friday then accounted for Central Coast and Coffs Coast on Saturday.
"I don't think we lost more than three wickets in a game," Anderson said.
"We were by far the strongest team there and played accordingly.
"Clare Webber and Kate McTaggart opened the batting and if they got out early Kirsten Smith came in at number three.
"But everybody did their job and it was an all-round performance. "
The Blasters and second-placed Central Coast are through to the finals, which will be held in February at a venue yet to be determined.
The southern pool carnival will be staged in Wollongong next Friday and Saturday with the two top sides also progressing.
Newcastle bowed out in the semi-finals last summer but have a much stronger squad this time around.
"It's ours to lose to be quite honest," Anderson said.
Meanwhile, most of the Blasters players will be back in action on Wednesday night for round five of the Newcastle District Cricket Association women's T20 league.
Waratah-Mayfield play Wests at Jesmond Park and Charlestown take on Newcastle City at Learmonth Park.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
OR IF YOUR PIECE HAS CLOSED COMMENTS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.