Hunter product Grant Stewart has performed strongly at the top of Italy's batting order despite the Azzurri remaining winless at an international T20 series.
Opening the innings, the former Maitland, Newcastle and NSW Country representative has scored 178 runs off a combined 99 balls in three appearances for the Italians.
Stewart made back-to-back fifties, 54 and 76, against Germany on Friday before following up with 48 against hosts Spain on Saturday.
He's hit a dozen fours and 16 sixes at Almeria's Desert Springs Cricket Ground.
MORE IN SPORT:
In game two all-rounder Stewart, who hasn't bowled for the Azzurri, recorded his highest international total of 76 from just 33 deliveries.
The Kent county cricketer struck nine sixes and two fours as Italy finished 6-146, but Germany reeled in the target two down in the 18th over.
In game one Stewart's 54 off 40 balls, including four fours and four sixes, made up half of Italy's total (107). Germany were wicketless in pursuit.
Stewart (48 off 26) was the first man out in game three with Italy 1-65 after six overs. The Azzurri reached 4-161 but Spain ended up 6-165 with an over to spare.
Italy have one more fixture, meeting Spain at the same venue on Sunday (midnight AEDT).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.