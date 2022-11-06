NSW Pride remain in the mix to make men's and women's Hockey One finals despite mixed results ahead of the last round.
The Pride host fellow contenders Canberra Chill in Parkes on Saturday, sitting on the edge of the top four in both national competitions.
NSW has collected 15 points each from the opening five fixtures with three wins and two losses.
In men's Hockey One the Pride allowed Tasmania to draw level with them in equal fourth following a 2-1 loss visiting the Tigers in Hobart on Friday night.
Brisbane Blaze (20 points), Canberra (18) and Perth Thundersticks (17), who have now completed their preliminary games, are those in front of NSW and Tasmania (15).
Newcastle's Ky Willott scored his fifth Pride goal of the tournament, halving the margin shortly after the main break with Jeremy Hayward and Jack Welch netting for the Tigers across the opening two quarters.
Kookaburras representative Willott was joined in the NSW team by Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League connections Nathan Czinner, Tom Brown, Ehren Hazell, Sam Mudford and Rory Walker.
In women's Hockey One the Pride jumped into joint third with upcoming opponents Canberra (15) following a 5-0 demolition of Tassie in Hobart on Friday night.
HC Melbourne and Perth (20) are those ahead on the overall standings while Brisbane Blaze (12) also remain in contention.
Makayla Jones nabbed a double for NSW with Mariah Williams (Souths) starting and Estelle Hughes (Regals) used off the bench.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
