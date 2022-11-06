Newcastle Herald
Man behind bars for attempted carjackings charged over jewellery store smash and grab

November 6 2022 - 7:00pm
CCTV stills show a man walking into the jewellery store at Greenhills shopping centre on July 6 before smashing a glass cabinet and stealing jewellery. Picture by NSW Police

A TENAMBIT man accused of leading police on a wild pursuit and attempting to carjack two people with a spear gun in August has been charged over a jewellery store robbery at Greenhills shopping centre six weeks earlier.

