Fatal crash investigation after man, 27, dies in horrific car crash at Tighes Hill

A MAN, 27, has died in a horrific car crash at Tighes Hill on Saturday night.
Police said emergency services were called to Maitland Road, near the intersection with Henry Street, about 11.10pm after reports a car had left the road and hit a power pole.
Police say initial inquiries suggest a Hyundai i30 was travelling east on Maitland Road when it hit the power pole, splitting the car in half and throwing a male passenger from the vehicle.
The Hyundai then impacted with a parked car and a sedan before coming to a stop. The male passenger, 27, died at the scene, police said.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, was able to free himself from the wreckage and was treated at the scene by paramedics. Police established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist crash investigators.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to John Hunter Hospital and has since undergone mandatory testing.
Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Maitland Road and may have seen the Hyundai, or who has dashcam vision to come forward.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
