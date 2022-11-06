John O'Shea looks for run with top Hunter hope Waihaha Falls

Randwick trainer John O'Shea will turn to Lion's Roar and Waihaha Falls to chase back-to-back wins in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m) for his stable but it remains to be seen if his pre-nomination favourite will make the field.
Waihaha Falls was a $4.50 TAB favourite for Saturday's feature at Newcastle on Sunday but the five-year-old's indicative benchmark rating of 94 may be too low to make the 16-horse field.
O'Shea star Lost And Running was dominant in the race last year when Kris Lees-trained runner-up Wandabaa was the lowest-rated horse in the field at 95.
Newcastle officials are hopeful of a field with even better depth this year ahead of the close of nominations at 11am Monday.
Last start on October 15, Waihaha Falls was a length away fourth in the $2 million Sydney Stakes (1200m), which shapes as a major form race for The Hunter.
"We're really happy with him and he's a progressive horse and he gets so well treated at the weight scale," O'Shea told Sky Racing about Waihaha Falls.
"The concern for us is getting a run ... hopefully he can get into the race.
"The key for him is obviously the big drop in weight [from the Sydney Stakes]. He drops six, seven kilos, Kerrin [McEvoy] is going to ride him, so it's a slight drop in grade but a big drop in weight."
Lion's Roar, which has not raced for a year and has a rating of 103, is another nomination from the O'Shea stable. Lost And Running is spelling.
"We need to get him started," O'Shea said of Lion's Roar.
"He'll need two runs going into the Villiers, primarily just because he's had so long out, and it would be a nice start for him and then go to the Festival [Stakes]."
Lees has trained the runner-up each year in his home track's headline race since its inception in 2019 and he will again have multiple entries.
Gem Song appears his best chance and certain to gain a start, while Never Talk, Acquitted, Loch Eagle and Enchanted Heart are other nominations.
Private Eye was second elect in markets for The Hunter at $5 but the Joe Pride-trained gelding ran over the mile in the Cantala Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Pride also has Eduardo ($8) high in betting but it's unclear if he will press on. The stable, though, looks set to enter Brutality ($15).
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained In The Congo looks a certain starter and was at $6.
"Dropping back to the 1300m is probably suitable for him and I think it will be a better set-up race for him," Bott said.
"Obviously coming out of the Golden Eagle, he may have just found the 1500m a touch far in what ultimately became a high-pressure race.
"But I thought the horse ran really well and stuck on great. He's in really good shape and has come through the run in good order. I think he'll run a big race in The Hunter for us."
Group 1 Kingsford-Smith Cup winner Apache Chase, for Queensland trainer Desleigh Forster, has been set for The Hunter.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
