Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

John O'Shea looks for run with top Hunter hope Waihaha Falls

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The John O'Shea-trained Lost And Running powering to victory in The Hunter last year at Newcastle Racecourse. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Randwick trainer John O'Shea will turn to Lion's Roar and Waihaha Falls to chase back-to-back wins in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m) for his stable but it remains to be seen if his pre-nomination favourite will make the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.